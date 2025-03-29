Teen sets off firework in a public transit full of people

I hate the ATF but that looks like an improvised explosive, repercussions get serious depending on powder load. I love fireworks but come on, grow the fuck up and put the phone down. He's in deep shit now
 
Why am I not surprised?
 
Expecting a video from the black community about how this was an accident and the kid is a victim somehow
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
?? It should be double digit years in prison regardless
Click to expand...
Let's just cut his hands off. No more lighting shit at that point. It's hard to take you seriously when you say stuff like this. It is not this child, but you that needs to grow up.
{<hhh]
 
The one good thing about social media is that it allow idiots to incriminate themselves daily
 
I miss the good old days when people on the bus would beat this kid's ass. Then drag them to the cops who would say "yep, that's what happens when you're a little asshole", not arrest anyone, drive them home, tell their parents what they did, and then it would be round 2 of the ass kicking.
 
ricc505 said:
I agree 100%. I would like to see a social media enhancement for incidents like this, if you recorded your crimes there should be extra charges
Click to expand...

I think there needs to be a prank clause that adds to the severity of it. But this is toronto, so I'm guessing it was let go but I can't find an update on the sentencing.

Crazy part is that it inspired 7 more incidents in 9 days
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,431
Messages
57,096,155
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top