www.fox6now.com

Wisconsin teen plotted Trump assassination as part of 'political revolution,' federal warrant says

The teen is already accused of killing his mother and stepfather in what federal court filings now say was an apparent effort to carry out the plan.
www.fox6now.com www.fox6now.com

Apparently the kid was a member of a Satanic cult and was plotting to assassinate Trump as part of a "political revolution." He shot his mom and step dad and lived with the corpses for 2 weeks before fleeing in one of their vehicles and bringing a gun with him. He was apprehended in Kansas.
 
That's absolutely bonkers.

RIP... what a monster.

I've always said satanic cults can't be trusted
 
Weird looking into the origin of church of Satan and Satanism as a whole. Subversion, deception. Tale as old as time
 
In reality though cults and Anton levey “satanism” don’t co exist , satanism is all about the individual, something nietzchens and libertarians should understand,
 
I would joke about his plan to assassinate the president... but then remember that Crooks fella. It's a wild world out there
 
Librard assasins are weak. First an autistic looking Paul Dano impersonator and now a weak mustached teen named "Niki"

This is getting sad

Oh and I forgot about that cuck looking dude at the golf course
 
Is the crowd “murder is wrong but I can understand his point “ here? Or is that for only rich CEO’s
 
Kind of looks like an Aj Soprano ripoff...Definitely has the loser failure aspect down
 
The Order of Nine Angles has quite the rap sheet.

The Order of Nine Angles

Overviews of issues, trends, narratives, platforms and actors.
www.isdglobal.org

"The Order of Nine Angles (O9A) is a decentralized, satanic, neo-Nazi organization. O9A adherents believe Western civilization’s Judeo-Christian heritage corrupts modern society and seek to overthrow and replace the current order with a new imperial order based on Fascism, Social Darwinism and Satanism."

<Ellaria01>
 
That's fvcked up what a POS.........but at least he wasn't trans.
 
