Wisconsin teen plotted Trump assassination as part of 'political revolution,' federal warrant says
The teen is already accused of killing his mother and stepfather in what federal court filings now say was an apparent effort to carry out the plan.
www.fox6now.com
Apparently the kid was a member of a Satanic cult and was plotting to assassinate Trump as part of a "political revolution." He shot his mom and step dad and lived with the corpses for 2 weeks before fleeing in one of their vehicles and bringing a gun with him. He was apprehended in Kansas.