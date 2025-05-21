Media Teddy Atlas: Conor McGregor Combat Sports ‘Pioneer’ Similar to Muhammad Ali

No matter what the future may hold, Teddy Atlas believes Conor McGregor is one of the most significant figures in combat sports history.


The boxing trainer and MMA analyst recently weighed in on McGregor’s legacy in an interview with Slingo .

“There's a guy that was a pioneer in making people money, a lot like Muhammad Ali,” Atlas said. “When Ali, with boxing, started making more money, he broke that barrier. In the UFC, people started making more money when Conor McGregor came along and he broke that barrier, and people are benefitting.”


The former UFC two-division champion hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. After coaching on “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” McGregor pulled out of a proposed booking against rival coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the week of the fight.

Since then, there hasn’t been much discussion in regards to McGregor’s return. After the Dublin native teased a comeback on social media, UFC CEO Dana White quickly dismissed the idea . While the status of McGregor’s combat sports career remains uncertain, Atlas believes the Irish star deserves the opportunity to make a comeback if and when he chooses.

Conor McGregor has earned the right to come back because he was a pioneer in the UFC. There's not many pioneers out there,” said Atlas, When you're a pioneer you deserve the right to call it a day when you call it a day, you deserve the right to be given more leeway than someone else.”

When active, McGregor has been the UFC’s biggest star. A former Cage Warriors champion, the “Notorious” enjoyed a rapid ascent in the promotion. He won his first seven fights in the Octagon, capturing featherweight gold with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo. A rivalry with Nate Diaz became one of the sport’s biggest attractions, and in 2016 he became a simulatenous two-division title holder when he stopped Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

That opened the door for the SBG Ireland representative to secure a mega payday in a boxing match with Floyd Mayeather Jr. in August 2017. McGregor’s MMA career wasn’t the same after that, as he’s just 1-3 in the UFC since 2018. However, his reputation and ability to sell fights has allowed him to remain in the spotlight despite numerous issues outside the cage and a long span of inactivity.

According to Atlas, other UFC athletes are continuing to reap the rewards from what McGregor accomplished in his heyday.

“Fighters are benefiting from it, and aside from that, he was maybe the greatest promoter we ever saw, one of the greatest promoters we ever saw,” Atlas said. “But he was a hell of a fighter.”

He's a pioneer in popularity, but skillwise and accomplishment wise he obviously stinks in comparison.

Ali actually just earned his recognition. Conor is probably not even a top 50 ufc fighter all time.
 
I'm sure the guys on 10k/10k deals that spend 10k just on their fight camp are fully on board with Teddy's claim that Conor coming along means fighters are "making more money".
 
Conor is just embarrassment at this point, he was a good fighter for about 15 minutes, but since then he's just turned into the joke of the MMA world.

I know there's a few losers out there who are still in awe of how many twitter followers someone has, but in all honesty I think MMA is better off moving on from that dude, he represents nothing but the most cringe aspects of the sport.
 
I think he was influential, but not in the way Teddy states.
It actually damaged the earning potential of the avg UFC fighter.

Because of Conor, UFC saw how powerful an individual athlete could be, and they switched to a brand-centric strategy, rather than a fighter-centric one.
They intentionally avoid creating stars now, and are able to pay pennies to the fighters, instead pumping out as much low-quality product as they can
 
AI please exchange Connor for Ali hitting an elderly drunkard in a bar.
 
hbombbisping said:
He's a pioneer in popularity, but skillwise and accomplishment wise he obviously stinks in comparison.

Ali actually just earned his recognition. Conor is probably not even a top 50 ufc fighter all time.
This.

Conor did change the game in terms of getting those huge paydays and drawing large crowds in his prime, but it was his persona beyond his skillset that accomplished most of that.
 
Teddy Atlas is a bum, has always been a bum, and will always be a bum. Guy hasn't been relevant in 20 years and has the absolute most brain dead retarded takes. Fuck that guy, he doesn't know shit about boxing and he damn sure doesn't know JACK SHIT about MMA.
 
For a guy who knows boxing and the character of Ali he should be ashamed. One is an all time everything and the other is a dirty rapist
 
Teddy Atlas has CTE from holding the mitts too long for young Tyson and its showing worse than ever these days
 
