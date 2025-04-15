Ted Nugent net worth 5 million.

F

fishbisquit

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 26, 2024
Messages
67
Reaction score
79
This is not a Nugent thread, but one where I ponder how famous people have such low net worths. IE: John Saxon (born Carmine Orrico; August 5, 1936 – July 25, 2020) was an American actor who worked on more than 200 film and television projects during a span of 60 years. Net worth 1.5 million.

HOW? My net worth is 3 million and I barely make middle class wages.

Another random. Lisa Diane Whelchel (born May 29, 1963) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, author, and life coach. She is known for her appearances as a Mouseketeer on The New Mickey Mouse Club and her nine-year role as the preppy and wealthy Blair Warner on The Facts of Life. In 1984, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Inspirational Performance for her contemporary Christian album All Because of You. In 2012, Whelchel participated as a contestant on the CBS competitive reality series Survivor: Philippines and tied for second place. She was also voted fan favorite and was awarded $100,000. Net worth 3 mil.

I dunno. Pick someone. Like the daughter on all in the family or the dad from 8 is enough or even the sham wow dude. Fame dont seem to pay.
 
DougieJones said:
Did not know that
Click to expand...
In the 70s? Rolling Stones, Led Zep, Bowie...

angry-gary-oldman.gif
 
The Nuge always brags about being drug free, but he just couldnt be underage sex free.
 
Because he’s probably not very smart and wasted most of his income where someone actively trying to build wealth isn’t doing that.

He’s rich in underage pussy though.
 
0% chance he's only worth 5 million.

Dude owns a 340 acre hunting estate and a multi million dollar mansion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,566
Messages
57,171,433
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top