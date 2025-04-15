Ted Nugent net worth 5 million.

fishbisquit
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2024
- Messages
- 67
- Reaction score
- 79
This is not a Nugent thread, but one where I ponder how famous people have such low net worths. IE: John Saxon (born Carmine Orrico; August 5, 1936 – July 25, 2020) was an American actor who worked on more than 200 film and television projects during a span of 60 years. Net worth 1.5 million.
HOW? My net worth is 3 million and I barely make middle class wages.
Another random. Lisa Diane Whelchel (born May 29, 1963) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, author, and life coach. She is known for her appearances as a Mouseketeer on The New Mickey Mouse Club and her nine-year role as the preppy and wealthy Blair Warner on The Facts of Life. In 1984, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Inspirational Performance for her contemporary Christian album All Because of You. In 2012, Whelchel participated as a contestant on the CBS competitive reality series Survivor: Philippines and tied for second place. She was also voted fan favorite and was awarded $100,000. Net worth 3 mil.
I dunno. Pick someone. Like the daughter on all in the family or the dad from 8 is enough or even the sham wow dude. Fame dont seem to pay.
HOW? My net worth is 3 million and I barely make middle class wages.
Another random. Lisa Diane Whelchel (born May 29, 1963) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, author, and life coach. She is known for her appearances as a Mouseketeer on The New Mickey Mouse Club and her nine-year role as the preppy and wealthy Blair Warner on The Facts of Life. In 1984, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Inspirational Performance for her contemporary Christian album All Because of You. In 2012, Whelchel participated as a contestant on the CBS competitive reality series Survivor: Philippines and tied for second place. She was also voted fan favorite and was awarded $100,000. Net worth 3 mil.
I dunno. Pick someone. Like the daughter on all in the family or the dad from 8 is enough or even the sham wow dude. Fame dont seem to pay.