Ted Lasso season 2 is out!

***SPOILERS*
This was my find of the year, I loved it.
NFL manager who won the superbowl goes to manage a foorball team just outside of London. It's funny as fuck and it's heartwarming and I did the first season in one day glued to it.

 
I watched 2 episodes of this on a plane last week and really liked it. I have to find a place to watch the rest of the season. I think it's only on AppleTV. But I could get it for a month just for this show.

It's pretty good. Through 2 episodes I feel like I can kind of predict what is going to happen though....but I could be wrong.
 
Season 1 was great, one of my favorites from last year
The trailers for season 1 did it a big disservice because they marketed it as a wacky slapstick type comedy when its really so much more than that, great writing, charming characters and heartwarming storylines
This is one of those shows thats gonna stay unknown while its running on that shitty streaming service but eventually will find an audience and become beloved after its cancelled and gets syndicated to other services
 
I watched 2 episodes of this on a plane last week and really liked it. I have to find a place to watch the rest of the season. I think it's only on AppleTV. But I could get it for a month just for this show.

It's pretty good. Through 2 episodes I feel like I can kind of predict what is going to happen though....but I could be wrong.
Yeah just sign up for the month and bosh both seasons. I laughed, I cried. It's just flippin great entertainment. And so out of leftfield.
 
Season 1 was great, one of my favorites from last year
The trailers for season 1 did it a big disservice because they marketed it as a wacky slapstick type comedy when its really so much more than that, great writing, charming characters and heartwarming storylines
This is one of those shows thats gonna stay unknown while its running on that shitty streaming service but eventually will find an audience and become beloved after its cancelled and gets syndicated to other services
I quite like Apple+ but I would like it to be more available because it's a cracking heartwarming and hilarious show.
 
Really great show. Just a simple uplifting show that's funny as well. Didn't realize season 2 was coming out so quick.
 
Go make some flour tortillas and watch it again
Well I haven't watched the second season once yet, dinlo.

Listen, Yankee pretending he knows shit about Mexican food, I've got someone who would like to have a word.

 
I'm sure you're more creative than that.

But it's funny as fuck. And knowing your humour I know you'd dig it.
You gotta hear the way Im pronouncing the word Fruit it really sells the whole thing.

I got a shovel though, looks like I will have to do some digging.
 
I might be a Yankee but I know corn tortillas are everything, you savage
Listen up, sweet knobling beard. You taste my tacos or the pink one you wouldn't be fucked off with the service.
 
Still need to finish the last few episodes of season 1. Haven't been bothered even though I enjoyed it but maybe the new season coming out will motivate me to catch up.
 
This was my find of the year, I loved it.
NFL manager who won the superbowl goes to manage a foorball team just outside of London. It's funny as fuck and it's heartwarming and I did the first season in one day glued to it.

Show was ridiculously wholesome I loved it.
 
I accept this somehow
As best you do.
You've been Britishisming a bit lately, but he's one of your lot.
If you have a spare hour, give it a gander. I know you well enough to know you'll get a tickle out of it, SB.
 
The best thing on TV last year.

Funny, heartwarming, quirky and positive; in a year of the real world going to shit with Covid.

Can't wait for Season 2.
 
