Fourth Rant



The change to Daylight Savings time reminds me of the things technology could do. I have a couple of clocks that I purchased years ago that use the radio signal that the US government broadcasts the time to set the clocks so they never have to be set forward or back. They run on a battery that can last a couple of years.



VCRs and microwave ovens that had clocks always annoyed me that the clock would lose time if the power flickered. The clocks would always be flashing 12:00.

The VCRs were probably the worst because the whole purpose of them having a clock was to be able to record a television program if you weren't going to be home to watch it. I have a clock radio that I purchased in 1976 for under $20 that I used for my alarm clock. It has a battery backup that uses a 9 volt battery to maintain the time if the power goes out. I asked why microwave ovens can't be made to include the same feature. The reply was that it cost too much. I pointed out that my under $20 radio had a digital clock just like the microwave does. They could never come up with why it couldn't be added to a microwave. The earliest computers had a rechargeable lithium battery to maintain the clock time.



I've heard people complain that they had a coffee maker set to make their coffee in the morning only to have the power go out during the night so their coffee wasn't ready. It seems to me that anything that has a clock include should have a battery backup. All clocks should be made to receive the time signal. There are places where the signal might not be easily received. The time signal is also available from the GPS satellites.