FIRST RANT
My 45 year old toaster decided it wouldn't shut off and just burned everything. I figured I could still use it just pop the release before it burned but I had trouble keeping my attention focused so I set the timer on the microwave. I didn't want to buy a new toaster because I'M OLD and figured I don't have much time left so a new toaster is a waste of money but I ordered a new one on Amazon.
The new toasted came the day after I ordered it. I took it out of the box and found that it has a short cord. There was a tag on the cord explaining that it was shorter to avoid excess cord that could get caught and pull the toaster off the counter. I don't know how other people use a toaster but I think most people have it on a kitchen counter. If there is more cord than needed it lays on the counter behind the toaster. The cord it came with wasn't long enough to reach the receptacle if I put it in the place I had the old one for 45 years. I probably could have moved other things so the toaster could be in a different position but I'M OLD and I don't like change. I did remember that I had some 8 inch long extension cords which is another rant. Using one of those, I was able to put the new toaster in the proper position.
