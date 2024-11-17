Techniques from Martial Arts that jones used

This Jones guy is just incredibly talented and skilled. He can truly do it all and at the highest level. No ones been able to figure him out and beat him.he did some judo sweep thing in the first and just son’d stipe.Then he does like some tae kwon do spin kick that joe rogan knows to finish the fightIs Jones the best martial artist/fighter in the history of human existence? He can do it all and doing it to the best fighters in the world. Imagine what he could do to the average joes.