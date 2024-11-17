  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Techniques from Martial Arts that jones used

This Jones guy is just incredibly talented and skilled. He can truly do it all and at the highest level. No ones been able to figure him out and beat him.

IMG_1447.gif

he did some judo sweep thing in the first and just son’d stipe.

Then he does like some tae kwon do spin kick that joe rogan knows to finish the fight

IMG_1448.gif

Is Jones the best martial artist/fighter in the history of human existence? He can do it all and doing it to the best fighters in the world. Imagine what he could do to the average joes.
 
Thats a basic Judo trip he did. I used that myself a million times. that spinning kick landed nice though, he earnt his "bones" nickname deservingly.
 
*on steroids

But yeah he's the best... on steroids.
He got busted once, but really, its not the steroids that make him so good. If it was, chael sonnen woulda been champ 100 times, or any average joe can take roids and be champ. Jones is special, take all the roids you want, can you sweep stipe miocic like a kid? Or knock him out with spinning shit?
 
He got busted once, but really, its not the steroids that make him so good. If it was, chael sonnen woulda been champ 100 times, or any average joe can take roids and be champ. Jones is special, take all the roids you want, can you sweep stipe miocic like a kid? Or knock him out with spinning shit?
You can't take those people seriously. Steroids alone don't let you go 17-0 in UFC title fights. On topic, yes he's the greatest mixed martial artist we've seen so far but he's also blessed with all the intangibles. Chin, cardio, heart, fight IQ, learning ability, etc etc
 
Thats a basic Judo trip he did. I used that myself a million times. that spinning kick landed nice though, he earnt his "bones" nickname deservingly.
That may be a basic trip to you, but thats because you’re probably training or competing with bums. No offense, This is the UFC here, not local judo at your community college guys.
 
Other guys do judo trips breh
 
Jones isn't the greatest fighter ever, but certainly the luckiest. He becomes heavyweight champion when everybody has left, including stipe.

As we saw.
 
Other guys do judo trips breh
I have totally seen them done, just saying jones isnt only a great striker, tactician, but also has judo trips and spinning shit. He is really the best.
 
Slept several well known roid to the gills BJJ black belts while he was a white belt and casually dropped a forner Olympic wrestler too.
 
What about the guess work his opponents have to do where the next shot comes from. He has way too many tools in his bag. No wonder he's untouchable when he's in the zone.
 
Slept several well known roid to the gills fighters while he was a white belt and casually dropped a forner Olympic wrestler too.
Yes, i was going to mention his other wrestling and subs but i felt that was already common knowledge of his wresting takedowns and submission game. I just wanted to highlight that he could also do judo sweeps and spinning shit.
 
Jones isn't the greatest fighter ever, but certainly the luckiest. He becomes heavyweight champion when everybody has left, including stipe.

As we saw.
On yeah 16 years and no one able to beat him is all luck bro
 
That may be a basic trip to you, but thats because you’re probably training or competing with bums. No offense, This is the UFC here, not local judo at your community college guys.
you quite the pleasant fella I see.
A Basic Judo Trip is just that, a basic trip, whether you perform it in a high level mma fight or at the community college class. Doing basic things quite often produces good results. Its actually a very underused technique in mma, just like a lot of Judo is in general.
 
That may be a basic trip to you, but thats because you’re probably training or competing with bums. No offense, This is the UFC here, not local judo at your community college guys.
Do you work on The View? That WAS a basic Judo trip that I personally can claim to know how to do.
 
