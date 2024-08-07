Tech Wizards, I Need Help (Question about File Sharing)

Bullitt68
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2006
- Messages
- 26,776
- Reaction score
- 5,297
Hello, Mayberry. I have a question regarding file sharing and services like WeTransfer. For the short version of the story, I am a film professor and this fall I am teaching a class on martial arts cinema. It is a seminar-style class and it is a writing-intensive advanced undergrad seminar. This means that it is more independent study than it is lecture. The students will be watching a ton of stuff on their own, reading material in relation to the films, filmmakers, and topics that interest them the most, and then composing a paper. This is all well and good, but in our contemporary digital age, I have an absolute treasure trove of material...but no way to share it with them.
Of course, every university has some sort of online learning platform, and you can of course upload files to it. But I currently have 976 gigabytes worth of martial arts movies. I am not going to upload every single individual movie, as that would be insanely time-consuming and annoyingly labor-intensive. But how else can I share these files with them? I am basically looking for a way to create my own cloud, but a public cloud that I can share a link to or share a password to and the whole class could access this material, ideally just streaming it in some sort of media player, but even if they have to download the individual files, so long as they are available to them I would be happy. Does such a thing exist?
I have looked into WeTransfer, but I have never used it before and to deal with this much storage I would have to choose the pay option, but I do not want to pay for something without knowing what it is and how it works. Does WeTransfer offer something like this? Could I upload everything that I have there and then share it with my students? In short, how can I make this stuff accessible?
I am not even sure who to @ for this. @Madmick, I remember you being a tech savvy guy. But anyone reading this who knows anything about file sharing or cloud storage or ANYTHING like this, I guarantee you know more than me and I could use any info/advice that you have.
Thanks in advance, Mayberrians.
Of course, every university has some sort of online learning platform, and you can of course upload files to it. But I currently have 976 gigabytes worth of martial arts movies. I am not going to upload every single individual movie, as that would be insanely time-consuming and annoyingly labor-intensive. But how else can I share these files with them? I am basically looking for a way to create my own cloud, but a public cloud that I can share a link to or share a password to and the whole class could access this material, ideally just streaming it in some sort of media player, but even if they have to download the individual files, so long as they are available to them I would be happy. Does such a thing exist?
I have looked into WeTransfer, but I have never used it before and to deal with this much storage I would have to choose the pay option, but I do not want to pay for something without knowing what it is and how it works. Does WeTransfer offer something like this? Could I upload everything that I have there and then share it with my students? In short, how can I make this stuff accessible?
I am not even sure who to @ for this. @Madmick, I remember you being a tech savvy guy. But anyone reading this who knows anything about file sharing or cloud storage or ANYTHING like this, I guarantee you know more than me and I could use any info/advice that you have.
Thanks in advance, Mayberrians.