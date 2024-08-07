Tech Wizards, I Need Help (Question about File Sharing)

Bullitt68

Bullitt68

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
26,776
Reaction score
5,297
Hello, Mayberry. I have a question regarding file sharing and services like WeTransfer. For the short version of the story, I am a film professor and this fall I am teaching a class on martial arts cinema. It is a seminar-style class and it is a writing-intensive advanced undergrad seminar. This means that it is more independent study than it is lecture. The students will be watching a ton of stuff on their own, reading material in relation to the films, filmmakers, and topics that interest them the most, and then composing a paper. This is all well and good, but in our contemporary digital age, I have an absolute treasure trove of material...but no way to share it with them.

Of course, every university has some sort of online learning platform, and you can of course upload files to it. But I currently have 976 gigabytes worth of martial arts movies. I am not going to upload every single individual movie, as that would be insanely time-consuming and annoyingly labor-intensive. But how else can I share these files with them? I am basically looking for a way to create my own cloud, but a public cloud that I can share a link to or share a password to and the whole class could access this material, ideally just streaming it in some sort of media player, but even if they have to download the individual files, so long as they are available to them I would be happy. Does such a thing exist?

I have looked into WeTransfer, but I have never used it before and to deal with this much storage I would have to choose the pay option, but I do not want to pay for something without knowing what it is and how it works. Does WeTransfer offer something like this? Could I upload everything that I have there and then share it with my students? In short, how can I make this stuff accessible?

I am not even sure who to @ for this. @Madmick, I remember you being a tech savvy guy. But anyone reading this who knows anything about file sharing or cloud storage or ANYTHING like this, I guarantee you know more than me and I could use any info/advice that you have.

Thanks in advance, Mayberrians.
 
My best friend set up a movie server using jellyfin. Movies were housed on one of his computers and I could log into jellyfin from my fire stick at my house and watch his movies.

Not sure if you're legally allowed to do this as a professor just for your students though. You could change the password after the semester I guess.
 
Can't you just upload them to a video streaming site like BitChute? They also allow people to download the movie that's streaming.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Hello, Mayberry. I have a question regarding file sharing and services like WeTransfer. For the short version of the story, I am a film professor and this fall I am teaching a class on martial arts cinema. It is a seminar-style class and it is a writing-intensive advanced undergrad seminar. This means that it is more independent study than it is lecture. The students will be watching a ton of stuff on their own, reading material in relation to the films, filmmakers, and topics that interest them the most, and then composing a paper. This is all well and good, but in our contemporary digital age, I have an absolute treasure trove of material...but no way to share it with them.

Of course, every university has some sort of online learning platform, and you can of course upload files to it. But I currently have 976 gigabytes worth of martial arts movies. I am not going to upload every single individual movie, as that would be insanely time-consuming and annoyingly labor-intensive. But how else can I share these files with them? I am basically looking for a way to create my own cloud, but a public cloud that I can share a link to or share a password to and the whole class could access this material, ideally just streaming it in some sort of media player, but even if they have to download the individual files, so long as they are available to them I would be happy. Does such a thing exist?

I have looked into WeTransfer, but I have never used it before and to deal with this much storage I would have to choose the pay option, but I do not want to pay for something without knowing what it is and how it works. Does WeTransfer offer something like this? Could I upload everything that I have there and then share it with my students? In short, how can I make this stuff accessible?

I am not even sure who to @ for this. @Madmick, I remember you being a tech savvy guy. But anyone reading this who knows anything about file sharing or cloud storage or ANYTHING like this, I guarantee you know more than me and I could use any info/advice that you have.

Thanks in advance, Mayberrians.
Click to expand...
You can do that right now with any Cloud storage service. You can do it with Google Drive. It's just how you set the accessibility layer for any particular file in a Cloud account. You can set it to be Public, where anyone can download it, or only those with the link, or only those with a password.

The part where costs come into play is the amount of storage you're requiring, and how much total bandwidth is permitted per day. 1TB of storage is far more than what is afforded to a free account, so it will cost you a monthly subscription fee. And if dozens or hundreds of students want to download a file on the same day, you'll need a large bandwidth ceiling. I haven't reviewed Cloud storage fees in a while, but this Wiki might be up to date:

Comparison of file hosting services - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Similar to what @Fedorgasm said, you can set up a plex server and create a folder just for your MA movies. Make sure you only give them access to that folder and not the good stuff na'am saying.
 
plataoplombo said:
Similar to what @Fedorgasm said, you can set up a plex server and create a folder just for your MA movies. Make sure you only give them access to that folder and not the good stuff na'am saying.
Click to expand...
He’s talking about your porn @Bullitt68 , don’t give them access to your porn folder.
 
The most efficient way but maybe not the cheapest is to have it hosted over a cloud server. You want people to be able to readily access it over their web browser with minimal steps.

I'm cheap so I'd probably buy a NAS drive or a cheap rack Dell poweredge server and host it from there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Anyone know of a service or software that will rename the pdf file based on content of pdf file?
Replies
10
Views
422
jeffk
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,590
Messages
55,993,419
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top