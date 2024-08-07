Tech Wizards, I Need Help (Question about File Sharing)

Bullitt68 said:



Of course, every university has some sort of online learning platform, and you can of course upload files to it. But I currently have 976 gigabytes worth of martial arts movies. I am not going to upload every single individual movie, as that would be insanely time-consuming and annoyingly labor-intensive. But how else can I share these files with them? I am basically looking for a way to create my own cloud, but a public cloud that I can share a link to or share a password to and the whole class could access this material, ideally just streaming it in some sort of media player, but even if they have to download the individual files, so long as they are available to them I would be happy. Does such a thing exist?



I have looked into WeTransfer, but I have never used it before and to deal with this much storage I would have to choose the pay option, but I do not want to pay for something without knowing what it is and how it works. Does WeTransfer offer something like this? Could I upload everything that I have there and then share it with my students? In short, how can I make this stuff accessible?



I am not even sure who to @ for this.



You can do that right now with any Cloud storage service. You can do it with Google Drive. It's just how you set the accessibility layer for any particular file in a Cloud account. You can set it to be Public, where anyone can download it, or only those with the link, or only those with a password.The part where costs come into play is the amount of storage you're requiring, and how much total bandwidth is permitted per day. 1TB of storage is far more than what is afforded to a free account, so it will cost you a monthly subscription fee. And if dozens or hundreds of students want to download a file on the same day, you'll need a large bandwidth ceiling. I haven't reviewed Cloud storage fees in a while, but this Wiki might be up to date: