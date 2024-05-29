Crime Tech Staffing Firm Fined After "Whites Only" Job Posting

A Virginia-based tech company will pay thousands of dollars in fines for a job posting that requested “whites only” to apply.

The Justice and Labor departments have fined minority-owned federal contractor Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. a civil penalty of $7,500. The departments also ordered the federal contractor to pay $31,000 overall to 31 people who complained about the posting.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US-born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

The company began advertising for a Salesforce business analyst and insurance claims position based in Dallas in March 2023. In its job posting, the company restricted eligible candidates to “only US Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].”
Apparently the company is now denying the job posting and blaming it on an employee working for a subsidiary in India.

Not only that, those who complained are getting a piece of the settlement as well. To the tune of 31K for the 31 people who complained about the posting.

 
Don’t see what the problem is, the lefties are all for discriminating based on race.
 
its so over the top racist and illegal that I kinda believe the company if they say this was some rouge overseas persons doing this
 
The company says a foreign subsidiary made the posting. Regardless of whether or not that's the case, they should have some sort of QA that proofs listings before being posted on their behalf.

Lack of oversight has tarnished their name and cost them money.
 
