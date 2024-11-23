Teams with the most all-time combined total Olympic medals, and their top 3 most popular sports, as of September 2024

codfather
All-time Olympic Games medal table
- USA - American football, basketball, baseball
- Soviet Union - no data
- Great Britain (UK) - soccer, tennis, boxing
- Germany - soccer, basketball, handball
- France - soccer, rugby, tennis
- China - basketball, soccer, table tennis
- Italy - soccer, tennis, motorsports
- Sweden - soccer, ice hockey, winter sports (e.g., skiing, snowboarding, ice skating)
- Australia - Australian football, cricket, soccer
- Japan - baseball, soccer, basketball
- Canada - ice hockey, American football, basketball