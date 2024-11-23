  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Teams with the most all-time combined total Olympic medals, and their top 3 most popular sports, as of September 2024

All-time Olympic Games medal table
  1. USA - American football, basketball, baseball
  2. Soviet Union - no data
  3. Great Britain (UK) - soccer, tennis, boxing
  4. Germany - soccer, basketball, handball
  5. France - soccer, rugby, tennis
  6. China - basketball, soccer, table tennis
  7. Italy - soccer, tennis, motorsports
  8. Sweden - soccer, ice hockey, winter sports (e.g., skiing, snowboarding, ice skating)
  9. Australia - Australian football, cricket, soccer
  10. Japan - baseball, soccer, basketball
  11. Canada - ice hockey, American football, basketball
 
codfather said:
Why do you have "American football" and "soccer?"

"American football" is "football" and "soccer" is a game played by young kids to help develop skills so they can play actual sports when they grow up.
 
