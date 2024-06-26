KDR by RNC
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Team to select Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft. Please add to the discussion here.
It's the Lebron effect. The kid is super athletic but undersized.
Smashing the under since @Krixes claims he'll go 1.01.added over/under 50.5 draft position
He got his daddy name... thats bout it.
Okay then, I'll go with...the Wizards.He got his daddy name... thats bout it.
well he came off the bench and averaged 5 pts 3 reb and 2 assist, so he is a project
I know nothing about basketball lmaoOkay then, I'll go with...the Wizards.
Neither do I. I got a feelin' about this one though...I know nothing about basketball lmao
Bron and Bronny gonna win the league together for years to come. @Kowboy On Sherdogwell he came off the bench and averaged 5 pts 3 reb and 2 assist, so he is a project
Maybe lebron shouldn't have married a midget...It's the Lebron effect. The kid is super athletic but undersized.
Agent says no 2 way con tracts will be accepted...Lakers or G League
Not 1 not 2not 3....Bron and Bronny gonna win the league together for years to come. @Kowboy On Sherdog