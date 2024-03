Barring complications that’s about 2 months in a cast. Considering Edwards isn’t even booked vs Belal yet. It seems like pretty good timing.Edwards/Belal is probably happening sometime around 302, or 303. That’s 3-4 months away. So it sounds like the timing matches up pretty well.Edwards/Belal, and Shavkat/JDM sometime about 3-4 months from now. And line up for the two winners to fight for the WW title after those two fights. They match up pretty well.