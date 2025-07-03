Team Khamzat sharing details on the fight camp for DDP

Neck&Neck said:



When the guy is a specialist who only does one thing, but does it well



If all he does is wrestle, then you train wrestling



The whole thing with Whittaker is getting really blown out of proportion. Dricus beat Whittaker and Khamzat beat Whittaker. Both finished him, but Khamzat beat him in 1 round and Dricus beat him round 2. However. Dricus was fighting on only 1 month notice without a fight camp. Khamzat had TWO full fight camps for Whittaker. Moreover, Whittaker was far more compromised due to his teeth being punched in by Dricus when he fought Khamzat. Khamzat pushed those teeth in further.An overwhelming majority of people are saying, Khamzat finishes Dricus in round 1 not just on this board, but everywhere. As a response to people drawing parallels between Whittaker and Dricus thinking it is going to be the same fate, Dricus is not Whittaker. He has wrestled and grappled all his life. He is around 6'1.5" and fights at around 215 - 220 lbs. Whittaker is a large welterweight or a rather small middleweight. He fights somewhere between 190 - 200 lbs.Here is a good size comparison of Whittaker with Khamzat and Dricus. Dricus looks huge next Whittaker. it is not the most scientific method, but this is the best camera angle to have a size comparison.The point I am making, adding the size difference and the grappling/wrestling experience Dricus has over Whittaker, there are no parallels between the two fighters at all. Khamzat could finish the fight in round 1, but for him to bulldoze through Dricus like in round 1 muscling him into submission, chances are very low probabilistically speaking.