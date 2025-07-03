Team Khamzat sharing details on the fight camp for DDP

In this feature, Frontkick.online sits down with Johnathon Michael, a long-time part of Chimaev’s management, to give you a exclusive look behind the grind of Team Khamzat.

Michael has been with Khamzat since the start of his UFC career and works closely with him on a daily basis. Together, they also run Wolfpack Management, a management company representing fighters competing in organizations like PFL, UAE Warriors, and AFN.

”The thing with Khamzat is that he doesn’t need to know who he’s fighting. He doesn’t care about that. His wrestling is so much better than everyone else’s. People say that wrestling can be boring over five rounds, but then someone comes in and does what he does in just seconds – that’s not something just anyone can do. So he just wants to know where the fight is, how much money he’ll make, and that he’ll get the belt. Those are the three things he wants to know,” Michael tells Frontkick.

What have you heard him say about DDP?

”That DDP has an unorthodox style. He is the ‘best worst fighter’ as someone put it. He’s good everywhere and has a weird style that’s hard to control and time. But to put it simply – Khamzat doesn’t see anything special in his technique. So he’s going to do what he always does.”

How do you think Khamzat will react going into the title fight?
”I think Dricus will try to get under his skin but I don’t really know if that’s a good or bad thing, to be honest,” Michael laughs. ”I think it’s going to be a bit back and forth. Dricus likes to trash talk and will try to mess with him. The whole fight-week will probably be a bit tense – not a full-blown fight or anything, but definitely some back-and-forth trash talk.”

In early July, Team Khamzat relocates to the United States to set up shop in California in preperations for the title fight.

”We have a good team, a couple of people coming with us and some that we’ll meet over there. One of them is an American Olympic wrestler named Pat Downey. We brought him in for the last camp as well. And on the West Coast we know gyms and training partners. We have good contacts there. So we’ll be there for about three weeks, and then around ten days in Chicago due to media obligations and so on. We’re always well-prepared.”

Michael pauses a moment to find the right words.

”When you’re at this level, as a superstar, it’s not as simple as people think. More money, more problems, basically. You need a good team behind you, people who are skilled and do their jobs. Khamzat realized this – that he needs the right people in the right places. He should just have to train and fight. Everything else, the team should handle to make his life easier. If he says, ‘I want to go to L.A. four weeks before the fight,’ then I make it happen. He’s his own boss, really, and he wants certain people working with him. He makes the decisions, and we just make it work.”

”No one has ever trained with someone like Khamzat – neither the way he strikes nor the way he wrestles. I’m not saying he has the best striking in the world, but in the way he trains, the way he hits and wrestles – no one applies that kind of pressure or has that ’I’m going to kill you’ mentality. You can’t prepare for Khamzat, and it was the same with Khabib – they’re so good that there’s not even a number two. Maybe there’s a number ten or fifteen.”

”Khabib had his style, and Khamzat is a bit more aggressive and submission-focused – he attacks more than Khabib. Opponents don’t really know who they’re facing until they’re in the cage. You can see it during sparring when people come to train. Some come in trying to win rounds against Khamzat, but after just a few seconds, you can see in their eyes – they’re no longer there. Ninety percent break immediately.”

A lot of experts and fighters are still picking Dricus to win the fight though. Why is that?
”It was the same thing against Whittaker. I saw not a single fighter, except for Ilia Topuria, who believed Khamzat would win. That’s how it is with all his fights since the Gilbert Burns fight, because people realized he’s a human too."

According to Michal, the undefeated fighter’s mentality is just as much of an asset as his wrestling, relentless pace, and physical strength.

”To be that kind of athlete – like Michael Jordan or Wayne Gretzky was too – you have to have that mentality. Losing just isn’t an option, so even if you’re down 100-0 for the moment, you somehow believe you’re still going to win this. It’s cool to see. He’s under so much pressure, but he stays calm – like a Terminator. I mean, how many times has he fought with serious injuries? He was completely messed up before the Kamaru Usman fight. Probably his worst camp ever when he had major issues with his hand. Some knuckles were basically twisted. I’ve got it on video. It was insane. Four weeks before the fight, he couldn’t even make a fist.”

Johnathon Michael claims that the original plan was for Chimaev to fight on June 28 at UFC 317 during International Fight Week. The team began preparing for the bout as soon as he defeated Whittaker last October – but du Plessis put those plans on hold.
"Khamzat started training again – not intensely, just enough to stay in shape in case something came up over the summer. So he was ready just a few weeks after the fight against Whittaker. He spent quite a while preparing in the mountains, but then we found out that DDP declined the date UFC had wanted.”

Do you know why Dricus did that?

”I suspect he's one of those who didn’t know that Khamzat had his visa and a U.S. fight was in mind. I think DDP was thinking October in Abu Dhabi. So I believe he was just, you know, having some beers, taking it easy, planning to have this summer off – and then he suddenly got the call and was like, ’What?!’ I know people say he was injured, but I don’t believe that. I think he just got caught off guard.”

Khamzat still a decorated sick bay commando -- you just never know what's up with his health.
 
I hope this fight happens. No matter who wins, it'll shake things up a lil.
 
lets hope Dustin Diamond Plessi took his P.Diddy classes to prepare for the first rape round assault
 
Neck&Neck said:
Grade A ball slurping by his team
True. So many inaccuracies and glazing going on, it is hard to take anything this character is saying. He is trying to re-write history to make it look like Dricus is not anything special or out of the ordinary by drawing examples from Khamzat's past. Khamzat was never an underdog against Whittaker. He was a -185 favorite and everyone knew Whittaker simply does not have the ground game to counter Khamzat's wrestling. He was coming off a great victory against Ikram so thought he was going to do the same with Khamzat. No one is saying this time Dricus is going to knock him out in 1st round before Khamzat could grab a hold of him.

Whittaker had said he was going to try to weather the storm and then get back up. Wrong strategy. LIke a Boa constrictor, Khamzat will constrict and strangle you, if you don't have the counter wrestling to fight back and/or the size, strength, power and speed to negate or slow down his sheer technical prowess.

He is making the same mistake all of the previous opponents of Dricus made of underestimating ("best sh*t fighter') his power, size, speed, explosiveness and mentality of fight to the death.
 
I love it when people say: “you can’t prepare for a guy like _______”

When the guy is a specialist who only does one thing, but does it well

If all he does is wrestle, then you train wrestling

I have a feeling we see a 10-8 first round for khamzat and then DDP starts to take over from there and beats him over the stretch. Could also see it being draw. Khamzat 10-8 round 1 10-9 round 2 and then DDP 10-9 the rest of the fight. Possible late stoppage for DDP.
 
Neck&Neck said:
I love it when people say: “you can’t prepare for a guy like _______”

When the guy is a specialist who only does one thing, but does it well

If all he does is wrestle, then you train wrestling

The whole thing with Whittaker is getting really blown out of proportion. Dricus beat Whittaker and Khamzat beat Whittaker. Both finished him, but Khamzat beat him in 1 round and Dricus beat him round 2. However. Dricus was fighting on only 1 month notice without a fight camp. Khamzat had TWO full fight camps for Whittaker. Moreover, Whittaker was far more compromised due to his teeth being punched in by Dricus when he fought Khamzat. Khamzat pushed those teeth in further.

An overwhelming majority of people are saying, Khamzat finishes Dricus in round 1 not just on this board, but everywhere. As a response to people drawing parallels between Whittaker and Dricus thinking it is going to be the same fate, Dricus is not Whittaker. He has wrestled and grappled all his life. He is around 6'1.5" and fights at around 215 - 220 lbs. Whittaker is a large welterweight or a rather small middleweight. He fights somewhere between 190 - 200 lbs.

Here is a good size comparison of Whittaker with Khamzat and Dricus. Dricus looks huge next Whittaker. it is not the most scientific method, but this is the best camera angle to have a size comparison.

The point I am making, adding the size difference and the grappling/wrestling experience Dricus has over Whittaker, there are no parallels between the two fighters at all. Khamzat could finish the fight in round 1, but for him to bulldoze through Dricus like in round 1 muscling him into submission, chances are very low probabilistically speaking.

Khamzat.png


Dricus.png
 
Neck&Neck said:
I love it when people say: “you can’t prepare for a guy like _______”

When the guy is a specialist who only does one thing, but does it well

If all he does is wrestle, then you train wrestling

Whittaker talked about this after the fight saying even though he trained a shitload of wrestling it's just hard to replicate what Khamzat does

Edit: Knobhead who uploaded it removed ability to embed on other sites and the timestamp doesn't seem to work because of it. Anyways around 55 sec in
 
