Media Team Jon Jones reveals Jon will not be fighting for the rest of the year, MIGHT return NEXT year!

Chael Sonnen says, and I quote "I spoke to somebody very close to jon, one of Jon's coaches, I said hey is he (jon) going to fight Tom? He said, I think so, next year."

So it seems Jon will sit out this entire year, and MAYBE fight in 2026. Pretty wild scene here, Jon already held back the Light Heavy Weight Division, but this is ridiculous! Tom Aspinall will have spent a lot of his prime waiting to fight...
 
And I would bet the farm he will still have the belt if/when he comes back next year. Because.....Dana.
 
Dana looks completely impotent right now. He doesn’t even appear to give a shit, either. This whole thing is embarrassing on so many levels.
 
Chael Sonnens source for every rumor is Pinocchio

mentira-pin%C3%B3quio.gif


pinocchio.gif
 
Why doesn't Aspinall just stay active & call out the Champ?

Only hardcore fans have heard of Tom, if Tom wants a Big fight Make it bigger by staying active.

I have a feeling Tom is scared of losing to a contender & only wants to fight Jones.
 
bouncerpunch said:
Why doesn't Aspinall just stay active & call out the Champ?

Only hardcore fans have heard of Tom, if Tom wants a Big fight Make it bigger by staying active.

I have a feeling Tom is scared of losing to a contender & only wants to fight Jones.
Why not strip the champ that refuses to fight his Number 1 challenger and have Tom fight someone for the belt. I bet you Tom would have no problem with that. It seems that Jones is scared shitless and only wants to fight another 45 year old retired guy.
 
YourBoss said:
Why not strip the champ that refuses to fight his Number 1 challenger and have Tom fight someone for the belt. I bet you Tom would have no problem with that. It seems that Jones is scared shitless and only wants to fight another 45 year old retired guy.
Jones is a Legend. Aspinall is a flavor of the month.

Tom is very inactive doesn't deserve to be champ.
 
Jon's done. Now both camps are confirming Tom will fight someone else. And it will be for the belt, there's no way they can make him defend the interim title again while Jon does nothing
 
YourBoss said:
Why not strip the champ that refuses to fight his Number 1 challenger and have Tom fight someone for the belt. I bet you Tom would have no problem with that. It seems that Jones is scared shitless and only wants to fight another 45 year old retired guy.
This seems the only option at this point. Jones is mocking fans and holding the belt hostage. Just greed as they say...
 
bouncerpunch said:
Jones is a Legend. Aspinall is a flavor of the month.

Tom is very inactive doesn't deserve to be champ.
Hey let us know what's fights have been offered to Aspinall that he's turned down, will ya Chael?
 
