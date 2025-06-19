MetaIIica
Chael Sonnen says, and I quote "I spoke to somebody very close to jon, one of Jon's coaches, I said hey is he (jon) going to fight Tom? He said, I think so, next year."
So it seems Jon will sit out this entire year, and MAYBE fight in 2026. Pretty wild scene here, Jon already held back the Light Heavy Weight Division, but this is ridiculous! Tom Aspinall will have spent a lot of his prime waiting to fight...