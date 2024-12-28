'NATO Santa' shot down over Moscow in apparent Russian propaganda video "Good, we don't need anything foreign in our skies," says another Santa in the video, which has emerged following the Azerbaijani Airlines crash.

Orthodox Santa adds "good we dont need foreigners in our sky"Comes shortly after the azerbaijan downing.Its almost as distasteful as the actual AI generated santa coke commercials. Well maybe not but someone has to at least try to win this race to the bottom.