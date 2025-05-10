Team Eagle not confident in Belal?

Pequeño Corey
From I betting standpoint, I must consider all things.
Team Eagle, generally, knows what they're looking at when assessing fights. They also know how to gameplan and prepare extraordinarily well for any given opponent.
Having actually trained with Belal, there's no doubt in my mind that Khabib and Islam are intimately familiar with Belal's skills and abilities.
If they thought that Belal was going to beat Jack, Islam wouldn't be waiting to see how Belal/ Jack pans out. There is doubt there, unquestionably. If Islam had any confidence in his boy Belal, he would simply move on and continue his business at LW.
Khabib knows. Islam knows.
Bet on Jack.
