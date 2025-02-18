  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Teacher throws a fit over Trump in the classroom, loses it against his students

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,843
Reaction score
2,283
Don't bring your politics to work. I don't know why people do this. This guy had a good job, all he had to do was keep politics out of his workplace

Details are on the Twitter link, including his termination by the school

Also, the student has a filter on, that's why he looks like he's a videogame

 
TDS is real folks. People this unstable should not be around kids. People have lost their minds. The only people that have a right to be upset at this point is the "T's" in the LGBTQ rainbow. He did do them dirty lmao....
 
tenor.gif
 
