Social Teacher given probation for inappropriate relationship with a minor

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,956
Reaction score
25,325
Happened in a church. Teacher taught at the school linked to the church.
Teacher was 23 and male student was 15.
It was the parents who reported, not the kid.

Link has pic of teacher.

This isn't newsworthy except the comments sections reads like Sherdog Mayberry and Warroom.
www.yahoo.com

Arkansas Teacher Pleads No Contest to Charge of Sexually Assaulting Boy, 15, Who She Allegedly Knew from Church

Reagan Danielle Gray entered her plea on Monday at the Little Rock Court for one count of second-degree sexual assault
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Teacher and Baptist church leader avoids jail over sex with boy, 15

A church volunteer who had an illicit sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy at her congregation for nine months has dodged jail.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Where were all these relatively attractive teachers who have sex with their students when I was in high school? My female teachers either look like Mrs Doubtfire if they teach English or history, or like this if they teach PE

rs_634x1024-220314144632-634-the_rock-fanny_pack-twitter-gj.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Where were all these relatively attractive teachers who have sex with their students when I was in high school? My female teachers either look like Mrs Doubtfire if they teach English or history, or like this if they teach PE

rs_634x1024-220314144632-634-the_rock-fanny_pack-twitter-gj.jpg
I think I had her in math :(
and she was one of the best looking teachers back then
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Where were all these relatively attractive teachers who have sex with their students when I was in high school? My female teachers either look like Mrs Doubtfire if they teach English or history, or like this if they teach PE

rs_634x1024-220314144632-634-the_rock-fanny_pack-twitter-gj.jpg
oh-my-god-eric-cartman.gif
 
