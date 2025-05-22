MicroBrew
Happened in a church. Teacher taught at the school linked to the church.
Teacher was 23 and male student was 15.
It was the parents who reported, not the kid.
Link has pic of teacher.
This isn't newsworthy except the comments sections reads like Sherdog Mayberry and Warroom.
Arkansas Teacher Pleads No Contest to Charge of Sexually Assaulting Boy, 15, Who She Allegedly Knew from Church
Reagan Danielle Gray entered her plea on Monday at the Little Rock Court for one count of second-degree sexual assault
www.yahoo.com
Teacher and Baptist church leader avoids jail over sex with boy, 15
A church volunteer who had an illicit sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy at her congregation for nine months has dodged jail.
www.dailymail.co.uk