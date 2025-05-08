Food & Drink Teach your kids to check the merchandise after ordering pizza

Make it a habit to always check the merchandise before paying.
When they get older this habit will stick with them as adults.
Never order pizza from UberEats or Door Dash because you pay for the merchandise before getting a chance to see it.

You don't want to end up like this poor feller.


Damn!

"Uber shits"

Would eat if not sober.
Would call restaurant or report on Uber how ever it was offered
 
