Teach me your strange and savage ways of survival AKA the dances with toasties thread

You lying country motherfuckers tricked me, I believed all this sweet home Alabama and Take me home country roads bullshit and moved to a much more rural area.
And now I'm gonna die.
How the fuck do you live like this?
Oil heat? costs a ton, runs out, I can't take a hot shower with out hearing the ka-ching sound of that fucking guys cash register. I spent the winter fighting between shivering or paying that fucker's usury rates to be warm, kinda smells funny.
Septic? Bathrooms smell funny, gotta worry what I put down the drains, have no fucking clue if I should use the "yellow let it mellow" method to save money or not, have no fucking clue how to tell when it is full. Am baffled by what a fucking baffle is but evidently mine is broken.
Well water? taste funny, is harder than a ufc fighter on angel dust, turns every pipe in the place into fine shatterable crystal instead of the metal they are made of, can run dry, evidently costs a shit ton to soften, costs even more to drill if dust does start coming out of my shower head.
The fucking trees? They're overwhelmed me with leaves in the fall, and are overwhelming me with pollen in the spring, and today fat caterpillars and inch worms are raining down like the 501 parachute infantry. Also had one basically shatter about 12 feet up of its 50 0r 60 foot height and stake itself into the ground and luckily fall away from the house and into another tree, so yeah the tree guy just made a killing off me but at least the tree didn't kill me. Oh and they evidently are trying to take over the roof too because I'm now growing enough green shit on my roof that i look like I live in the shire.
the animals and insects, I got something called Cave Crickets now, which are like a real cricket on steroids, fuckers jump like Carl Lewis on uppers (look him up young uns), I got boring bees, I got carpenter ants who evidently don't build additions to your house but eat the shit out of it, I got some bout foot long wasp fuckers trying to burrow under ground and probably into my bedroom. I got a toad that looked so much like a rattle snake that I bout shit myself because now I evidently got to look out for "rattlers"
to go with multiple other types of snakes, foxes, bears, bobcats, coyotes, car kamikaze deer and if one neighbor is to be believe a fucking mountain lion. the ring door alarm went off at 3 am and my wife and I got to watch 3 deer eat about $30 worth of flowers she planted that day. I've also have to listen to roosters screaming, a peregrine falcon swooped so close over my head i ducked after he had already straffed me and I had two hawks loudly fucking in my trees, luckily they lasted about 30 seconds which would be long for a sherdogger but is way less time then the fucking roosters spend crowing every dawn, so the birds ain't all sweethearts either.
So what are the secrets?
I'm fairly handy for a rabbit, do I get my own chainsaw and start felling 70 footers?
Does the old yeast down the toilet really help with the septic?
Do I have to use vinegar to clean everything and kill everything to avoid poisoning my well water?
How do you insulate and old creaking house with windows you can spit out of without opening?
Oh and for you "we have short attention spans, write only 1 paragraph with little words types" I'm sure you're not still here to see this, but if you are "Bite my fluffy white tail"
not you @Renard or you @Tone C I know you were trying to be helpful.......
