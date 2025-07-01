Tea or coffee drinkers?

Any tea of coffee drinkers here?

I used to use on OTC drug called solpedeine a lot (mix of paracetamol, codeine and caffeine).

But to cut down I tried replacing it with just caffeine and it's worked.

But now I drink a least a few cups of tea and coffee every day.

It seems to have reduced my appetite a little.

I'm going to replace regular tea with green tea.

Anyone depend on this shit to get through the day?
 
I drink 2 max 3 coffees always, if I wake up late sometimes just 1. For 20 years. Coffee is normal. I would like tee but those bags in hot water look like microplastic to me.
 
There's a solution...loose tea and one of these

1751386385547.jpeg

For coffee, I make cold brew and add it to my morning smoothie. Generally I have that and then some oolong tea in the afternoon.

In the winter, may have a cup of hot coffee and sit on my balcony.

If you drink caffeine everyday and stop, you will get a headache. It's easy enough to get off caffeine slowly using different teas though. Just walk it down like anything else and the withdrawal won't be bad.
 
gotta do the metal diffuser and loose leaf if you are drinking tea at home imho, coffee five days a week or so and tea on the others for me
 
I won't get a headache I will get a depression and eneegy levels to 30%. Metal diffuser and loose tea looks great.
 
You get better quality tea too. The bags are filled with, generally, what is not fit to be sold loose.
 
True. Black loose turkish tea hits different and tastes better.
 
