Tea or coffee drinkers?

Home_Slice
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2022
- Messages
- 454
- Reaction score
- 317
Any tea of coffee drinkers here?
I used to use on OTC drug called solpedeine a lot (mix of paracetamol, codeine and caffeine).
But to cut down I tried replacing it with just caffeine and it's worked.
But now I drink a least a few cups of tea and coffee every day.
It seems to have reduced my appetite a little.
I'm going to replace regular tea with green tea.
Anyone depend on this shit to get through the day?
I used to use on OTC drug called solpedeine a lot (mix of paracetamol, codeine and caffeine).
But to cut down I tried replacing it with just caffeine and it's worked.
But now I drink a least a few cups of tea and coffee every day.
It seems to have reduced my appetite a little.
I'm going to replace regular tea with green tea.
Anyone depend on this shit to get through the day?