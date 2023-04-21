I can see why people may not like it if you watch it today. It's not my favorite movie, but I can recognize that it's a great movie.



A lot of movies (especially in the 80's and 90's) paint this overly romantic picture of NYC, but Taxi Driver nailed the dark and dirty side of NYC - that's what it probably did the best job of.



Movies like this are never going to be universally loved though, it's very unique and comes down to taste. For example - I really disliked Banshees of Inisherin, I thought it was insanely boring and not funny whatsoever - but I accept that it was just not my taste. Whereas movies like Dark Knight, LOTR, Goodfellas, etc. are probably going to be loved universally.