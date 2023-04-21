Movies Taxi Driver…

How dare biscuitsbrah disrespect Taxi Driver!!! LOL

It's like an edgy personality teenagers pick up when they watch the movie. Fight club is another popular one. I haven't seen it in a long time though. Hey biscuits. You wanna watch Roadhouse? I been trying to watch that shit for more than a month already. I keep putting it off.
 
I’m not down for roadhouse lol. It doesn’t make anyone’s lists unlike Taxi driver but hey that movie sucked so i guess I can’t depend on the opinions of others.

Just like 12 angry men my god that movie was bad too. And don’t get me started on man from earth
 
12 Angry Men? Are you serious? Wow, 12 Angry is amazing imo. What older movies do you like?
 
I can see why people may not like it if you watch it today. It's not my favorite movie, but I can recognize that it's a great movie.

A lot of movies (especially in the 80's and 90's) paint this overly romantic picture of NYC, but Taxi Driver nailed the dark and dirty side of NYC - that's what it probably did the best job of.

Movies like this are never going to be universally loved though, it's very unique and comes down to taste. For example - I really disliked Banshees of Inisherin, I thought it was insanely boring and not funny whatsoever - but I accept that it was just not my taste. Whereas movies like Dark Knight, LOTR, Goodfellas, etc. are probably going to be loved universally.
 
Idk Amadeus is probably one of my favorite old movies. The thing was pretty good. Forrest Gump, truman show. All of Jackie chans Hong Kong movies. Lol Bruce lees movies. Idk mannnn.
Sixth sense. IIRC I did enjoy ghost. Lol

A Bronx tale was good.
Godfather series but they are so long and so many they have no rewatchability.
Edward scissors hands
Green mike
Groundhog Day
Secondhand lions
 
Yes Amadeus is a remarkable movie. Yes Forrest Gump is amazing. Besides Bruce Lee films, do you like any movies from the 70s, 60s or the 50s? The Godfather?
 
Not much I guess. Godfather was good. Star Wars was good but aged horribly imo.
 
I been trying it off the recommendation of other sherbros. I can't make it past the first ten minutes. I keep falling asleep. I never seen 12 angry men. I don't really watch old movies. Taxi Driver is probably the oldest movie I seen on my own. I don't know what Man from Earth is.
 
lol, I've always loved it...

The thought of this broad brings back all kinds of teenage feelings I will tell you.

I never looked at her like that. I know her from that syndicated TV show on network TV. She was like an older mom figure by then.

She is pretty in that picture.
 
