Taxes on bonuses are bullshit in the US

Fedorgasm
Sep 18, 2008
27,849
34,641
Fucking 40% goes to the government because they consider it "supplemental" income.
They're like, "oh hey, this money just fell in your lap so you won't mind if we take nearly half"
But that's actually not true. Depending on your job you actually work harder for that bonus than you do for your normal wage.
The US government didn't work harder, why do they get more?
