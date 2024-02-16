Taxes on bonuses are BS in the US

Fucking 40% goes to the government because they consider it "supplemental" income.

They're like, "oh hey, this money just fell in your lap so you won't mind if we take nearly half"

But that's actually not true. Depending on your job you actually work harder for that bonus than you do for your normal wage.

The US government didn't work harder, why do they get more?
 
I get a 10k Christmas bonus every year past 6 years that always says 10k for gross yet the check is like 6,750 est. :(. Sucks I get all excited about a 10 k boost as it says in email but always see it only ad 6700.
 
I found overtime pay, after 40 hours per week, exceeding 12 hours got hit so hard on taxes, less money was brought home than when working less hours. Fortunately my boss allowed me to stop my hours at under 52 during busy periods.
 
In some cases bonuses are actually taxed less than if it was considered normal income for those that are higher income earners. For example if you lets say your salary is 400k/year and get a 100k bonus. You will pay ~13k less tax compared to a salary of $500k since your bonus will only get taxed 22% by the feds. In Cali it's 10.23%, which would actually be less than 10.3% assuming AGI > 350k. I would say those that bring in lower incomes with bonuses get screwed the most since it's usually over their marginal tax rate and they are still paying into FICA on those bonuses.
 
I can get interest free loans from my 401k so when we get profit sharing checks I change my contribution to %50.

You have to outsmart them.
 
lmao. they don't tax it more because it's a bonus. poor people are funny
 
