aaah, so it really will be Nico - Superlek, I wondered if they might match Nico with Haggerty first but i guess they are prob saving that for his first defence?

gwaaaan the Lek 🫡
 
LoL! How is superlek not the Main event? I do not understand One still not pushing Superlek to the moon.
The B side though? Tawanchai vs Superbon 2 is a bigger fight.

They haven't really marketed Carrillo that well.
 
LoL! How is superlek not the Main event? I do not understand One still not pushing Superlek to the moon.
I think they see it as Carrillo isn't as big a name as Superbon and Tawanchai yet.
I also think that the same argument could also be made if Superlek vs Carrillo was main event and Superbon vs Tawanchai "only" co-main. People would go "what? Superbon and Tawanchai only co-main?!?"
 
I think they see it as Carrillo isn't as big a name as Superbon and Tawanchai yet.
I also think that the same argument could also be made if Superlek vs Carrillo was main event and Superbon vs Tawanchai "only" co-main. People would go "what? Superbon and Tawanchai only co-main?!?"
yeah exactly. This is a weird criticism, because it isn't really an insult on Superlek. Tawnachai vs Superbon is the main event because....it's the bigger fight. They're more recognizable and it's a rematch.
 
See below from article
"We are devastated with the amount of time, work and money we’ve put into this camp,” Gallacher said.

“We flew the full team out five weeks early, and as we were about to commence work the fight was dropped"

Who gives a fuck. How many Thai fighters have the luxury of a couple of months to prepare for a fight let alone the resources to fly a load of people in for a camp. He could always fight someone his own size in the mean time.
 
I spoke too soon
youtube.com

Beitrag von ONE Championship

BREAKING ð With Superlek sidelined due to a knee injury, Nico Carrillo takes on Nabil Anane for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 170...
youtube.com youtube.com
I think I might favour Nabil in this. 6ft 4 or maybe even 6ft 5 at this stage and looked strong as an ox against Kulabdam.
 
I spoke too soon
youtube.com

Beitrag von ONE Championship

BREAKING ð With Superlek sidelined due to a knee injury, Nico Carrillo takes on Nabil Anane for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 170...
youtube.com youtube.com
I think I might favour Nabil in this. 6ft 4 or maybe even 6ft 5 at this stage and looked strong as an ox against Kulabdam.
I just hope that Nabil KO that dude, I can’t stand him and his fans. I also think that Nico is nothing special against guys of his size.
 
I just hope that Nabil KO that dude, I can’t stand him and his fans. I also think that Nico is nothing special against guys of his size.
Nothing against Nico personally and I think he is a good fighter. I just don't like to see anyone get favourable match ups and conditions.
Nabil is only 20 he is still growing and filling out his frame.
For reference when Superlek was 20 he was fighting at 126 pounds.
 
Now is one of the worst times to fight Nabil. He is huge for the weight and has plenty of experience cos he has been fighting since he was young.
Nabil will most likey finish at 155 - 170 pounds.
 
I wonder what the extent of the knee injury is.
He had a knee injury before a few years ago. My guess it is some sort of repetitive strain injury like yodsanklai had.
A few weeks ago I was watchin videos of him training people down in one of the big gyms in Phuket. He looked kinda fat. I thought it was because he was tryna bulk up to 145lbs. Maybe its beacuse he couldn't train because of the knee injury.
 
