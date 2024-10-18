BoxerMaurits
LoL! How is superlek not the Main event? I do not understand One still not pushing Superlek to the moon.
The B side though? Tawanchai vs Superbon 2 is a bigger fight.
Chatris golden boy was Rodtang, Superlek said !@#$ that
LoL! How is superlek not the Main event? I do not understand One still not pushing Superlek to the moon.
yeah exactly. This is a weird criticism, because it isn't really an insult on Superlek. Tawnachai vs Superbon is the main event because....it's the bigger fight. They're more recognizable and it's a rematch.I think they see it as Carrillo isn't as big a name as Superbon and Tawanchai yet.
I also think that the same argument could also be made if Superlek vs Carrillo was main event and Superbon vs Tawanchai "only" co-main. People would go "what? Superbon and Tawanchai only co-main?!?"
I also think that the same argument could also be made if Superlek vs Carrillo was main event and Superbon vs Tawanchai "only" co-main. People would go "what? Superbon and Tawanchai only co-main?!?"

And either way who cares, we get to watch both fights, I don't care which one is first.
I just hope that Nabil KO that dude, I can’t stand him and his fans. I also think that Nico is nothing special against guys of his size.I spoke too soon
I think I might favour Nabil in this. 6ft 4 or maybe even 6ft 5 at this stage and looked strong as an ox against Kulabdam.
Beitrag von ONE ChampionshipBREAKING ð With Superlek sidelined due to a knee injury, Nico Carrillo takes on Nabil Anane for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 170...youtube.com
Nothing against Nico personally and I think he is a good fighter. I just don't like to see anyone get favourable match ups and conditions.
He had a knee injury before a few years ago. My guess it is some sort of repetitive strain injury like yodsanklai had.
he is scheduled to face the winner or Nabil vs Nico in japan two months later. A really strange situation.