Tattooed Random Makes Her Cry and leaves her SPEECHLESS

No sane person is gonna laugh at and bully someone who genuinely tries to get better health and shape.
I'm gonna bully the hell out if the idiots who come to hang out, not to train, and have a set every 15 minutes and just block the machines for their "rest period", or zoomer cunts jumping around hindering other people's training, but let my cock whither and fall off if I ever bully a fat guy or gal trying to get in shape. If anything, I'll try to help.
Good for her she goes to the gym on the regular!