Tatsuro vs Perez— Am I the only one interested in this week’s main event?

I really like Tatsuro Taira as prospect. He is undefeated. He has really good grappling. Serviceable striking but has looked good in every outing.The real kicker he is very young and still years before he peaks. So seeing him take on a top 5 dude at this point in career could be the beginning of years at the top of the division.I have theory that JMMA is going to be making huge comeback in the UFC. I hoping Tatsuro is the first of manyTHOUGHTS???