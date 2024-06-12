  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Tatsuro vs Perez— Am I the only one interested in this week’s main event?

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,411
Reaction score
46,797
I really like Tatsuro Taira as prospect. He is undefeated. He has really good grappling. Serviceable striking but has looked good in every outing.

The real kicker he is very young and still years before he peaks. So seeing him take on a top 5 dude at this point in career could be the beginning of years at the top of the division.

I have theory that JMMA is going to be making huge comeback in the UFC. I hoping Tatsuro is the first of many

THOUGHTS???

IMG_3815.jpegIMG_3816.jpeg
 
Last edited:
I forgot about this guy!!

Damn, is he in a 5 round main event? All his fights have ended in 1st or 2nd except for like 3 fights that went to the third round
 
No, a lot of hardcore fans are interested since Taira has been one of the few Japanese prospects in recent memory to not disappoint in the UFC.

Also, embed some bigger images next time, I can barely make out what's in them.
 
It's quite a big step up for Taira imo, Perez is a live dog. I'm interested to see how it plays out if Perez can fight off the submission attempts.
 
Like the fight & I like Perez to pull off the "upset".
 
Perez vs Taira and Tagir vs Van are fantastic, the card overall is a shit heap though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kaiokenrye24
Am I the only one not impressed by Gamrot?
Replies
16
Views
498
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,258
Messages
55,681,337
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top