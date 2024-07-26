Devieson?
He said his next defense will shock everyone.
I forgot he said that part. That's a definite possibility. Maybe we'll get a real curveball with a Mighty Mouse return. Doubt it, but that would be insane.
So I'm thinking it's gonna be Asakura.
Albazi probably. I mean, who else could it be? KKF vs Erceg is booked. Taira vs Royval. We got Kape vs Mokaev coming up.
This is sink or swim. It would be a huge win and likely get him a title shot. Royval is #1 in the rankings so Taira might get that spot.The fights are getting hard for Taira.
Kai Askura