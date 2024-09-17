News Tatiana Suarez vs Virna Jandiroba set for UFC 310 on December 7th

Who wins?

Well this is weird. Suarez definitely deserves a title shot and so does Jandiroba for that matter. I guess their shelving Zhang until after this fight.
 
The only reason they may not be booking Suarez for a title shot is her injury history, as they're uncertain she will be able to make it, but even then, that might be a stretch. If Zhang was active, these are both viable challengers to her belt and it seems stupid to burn one. The UFC will UFC. As is, this is a good fight. I think Suarez takes this.
 
So I guess Weili will fight 1 year from her last fight with this booking
 
8 Months is obviously too quick of s turnaround for Zhang. Needs at least 12-14 months of preparation
 
ChickenBrother said:
FFS how is Suarez not getting a TS next? If she can stay healthy, she makes quick work of Jandiroba and then steals Weili's lunch money.
She is one of the best female fighters I've ever seen. Easily will beat the champ if she can stay healthy and get the title shot
 
tornado362 said:
Very confused by Zhang’s inactivity, could have fought Suarez in Macau and Jandiroba in the first quarter of next year
Nah it would have made more sense to fight Virna in China, thats not a PPV fight like Suarez and I can see wanting to make sure Suarez is ready to go with her injury history.

But yeah fact Zhang has become a once a year fighter the last two years is strange, is she hurt? Whats the problem here? and now booking this means you're pushing her to april or may next year.
 
