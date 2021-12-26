Tatiana Suarez M.I.A. what the deal?

jeff7b9
Tatiana Suarez is undefeated at 8-0, she made her UFC debut at age 25, in 2016 winning the TUF 23 strawweight tournament.
In the 5.5 years since winning TUF she has 4 fights, 4-0 with finishes over Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. She is now 31.
I assume she has injury issues?
She seemed like a very promising prospect to me with stifling smothering top game. If she actually fought with any frequency I would assume she could have been a title contender by now.
Does anyone know what the story is behind her extremely infrequent fights and 2.5 year layoff?
