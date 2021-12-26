Tatiana Suarez M.I.A. what the deal?

Tatiana Suarez is undefeated at 8-0, she made her UFC debut at age 25, in 2016 winning the TUF 23 strawweight tournament.

In the 5.5 years since winning TUF she has 4 fights, 4-0 with finishes over Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. She is now 31.

I assume she has injury issues?

She seemed like a very promising prospect to me with stifling smothering top game. If she actually fought with any frequency I would assume she could have been a title contender by now.

Does anyone know what the story is behind her extremely infrequent fights and 2.5 year layoff?
 
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/01/ufc-news-tuf-winner-tatiana-suarez-return-neck-injury-summer

https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/7/...ded-to-surgery-after-withdrawing-from-ufc-266
thanks

So a major knee injury in September which puts her on the sidelines indefinitely with another surgery, after 2 years out with serious neck injuries.

Hmm... That's getting into Dominic Cruz levels of injuries and extended layoffs. Wonder if she will be the same when she eventually returns.
 
The entire SW division dodged a bullet (with Suarez's health issues). If she had been healthy, Rose, Zhang, Dern, etc. would have all been "one-and-done" (no rematches). I think she would have been a dominant champ.

Jarl
 
Ya - Poor Lass can't stay healthy.

She has a pretty solid twitter tho and keeps up on MMA. Or did when I was last poking about for news.
 
I hope she gets well soon, and weighs the pros vs cons of continuing to compete / train in a full-contact sport, given the extent of her injuries.
 
The entire SW division dodged a bullet (with Suarez's health issues). If she had been healthy, Rose, Zhang, Dern, etc. would have all been "one-and-done" (no rematches). I think she would have been a dominant champ.

Dern boxes her up or subs her on the ground. Suarez has no striking and she almost got subbed by ABC from inside the guard.
 
Her fight with Nina Nunes left a lot to be desired…
nina-ansaroff-punches-tatiana-suarez-in-their-womens-strawweight-bout-picture-id1148648553


She has that Cruz-itis going on so that could have been a factor
 
Some females have good wrestling , Tatiana has elite wrestling for a female. I don't wish neck or knee injuries on anyone. My necks never been the same. Hope she recovers enough to compete again or at least enough to enjoy life.
 
