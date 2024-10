Darkavius said: This does have an upside hopefully. It's time for Weili to defend her title so let's do it against Virna. See if Weili can defend her title on UFC 310 instead. Click to expand...

They should definitely do Zhang vs Jandiroba now, I think they may do Shevchenko vs Zhang though just because they decided to book Suarez vs Jandiroba in the first place. Really sucks how inactive Zhang is.