Tatiana Suarez has a weird body type

For being a female she has really wide shoulders and narrow hips, and also very skinny legs and no ass. Even her neck looked really thick too and she has male looking jaw line. Also I noticed she has acne on her back which is usually associated more with males and high testosterone. The weird thing is she kind of has a males body frame but doesn't have the muscle mass. Weili was more muscular yet also somehow looked more feminine as well.
Is this kind of how she was always built or a result of some of her medical complications?
