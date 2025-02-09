  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Tatiana Suarez has a weird body type

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,273
Reaction score
9,061
For being a female she has really wide shoulders and narrow hips, and also very skinny legs and no ass. Even her neck looked really thick too and she has male looking jaw line. Also I noticed she has acne on her back which is usually associated more with males and high testosterone. The weird thing is she kind of has a males body frame but doesn't have the muscle mass. Weili was more muscular yet also somehow looked more feminine as well.

Is this kind of how she was always built or a result of some of her medical complications?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CroCopsLHK
Does anyone think Suarez will be "new"?
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
2K
DougieJones
DougieJones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,119
Messages
56,876,376
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top