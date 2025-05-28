Crime Tate Slimeballs Will Face 21 Charges in UK

Andrew and Tristan Tate to face 21 charges in UK, prosecutors say

Prosecutors in the UK confirm they have authorised 21 charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.
Prosecutors in the UK have confirmed for the first time they have authorised 21 charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.
The Crown Prosecution Service said that it had authorised the charges against the brothers before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring them back from Romania.
The two British-Americans are under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny - and the CPS said "the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first."
The CPS's charging decision came after it received a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police about allegations made in the UK.
The CPS said Andrew Tate, a 38-year-old influencer and former kickboxer, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.
The pair were both born in the US but moved to Luton in the UK with their mother after their parents divorced.

Good.

Get them extradited then locked up so we can have strange, strange people demanding their release because their criminal ways appeal to them.
 
These are serious charges. Let them get due process. I'm pretty sure some will respond to this to say they are innocent right off the bat.

My friend is a teacher in a highschool and she said many of her male students look up to the Tate brothers. yeeesh
 
UK Justice System... sounds risky.

Same guy... contempt of court for going after immigrants. I don't like the Tate's chances, but I'm not a fan. They clearly exploited women and perhaps did worse. The UK Justice system is pretty rough on those that don't bend a knee to the Left.
 
well ... I mean he did say he wants to run for PM so it's very in vogue lately.
 
Candrew and Shitston Tate are two of the cringiest personalities on the planet. Hope they get locked up. Maybe goatnald will rally his supporters and storm the prison.
 
