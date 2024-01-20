UK takes control of British Steel under emergency powers Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says nationalisation is "likely" next step as Parliament rushes law through.

Port Talbot Steelworks was shut down (and dismantled), leaving Scunthorpe as the UK's only steel plant.The UK government is taking control of Chinese-owned British Steel after emergency legislation was rushed through Parliament in a single day.Business Secretary Jonathan Reynoldstold MPs the government's likely next step would be to nationalise the Scunthorpe plant, which employs 2,700 people.But he said he was forced to seek emergency powers to prevent owners Jingye shutting down its two blast furnaces, which would have ended primary steel production in the UK.MPs and peers were called back from their Easter holidays to debate the legislation in an extremely rare Saturday sitting of both houses of Parliament. It has now received Royal Assent after being passed by the Commons and Lords.Sir Keir Starmer met steelworkers at a village hall near the Scunthorpe plant.The BBC understands UK government officials are at the Scunthorpe site ready to take control of operations.After the legislation was given royal assent, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Today, my government has stepped in to save British steel. We are acting to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, and all options are on the table to secure the future of the industry."He said steel made in Britain "will be the backbone as we get Britain building once more," adding: "Our industry is the pride of our history – and I want it to be our future, too."Meanwhile, it has emerged that police were called to the steel works this morning after a suspected breach of the peace.Jingye officials have been on-site regularly in recent days, and it's thought that relations between them and the workers have become increasingly tense.Sources told BBC News that when Jingye executives arrived at the plant this morning, the automatic number plate recognition scanners didn't allow them through the site barriers.The new law hands Reynolds sweeping powers to control management and workers at the plant to ensure production continues, including entering it by force, if necessary, to secure assets.But Jingye will retain ownership of it for now.The government remains hopeful it can secure private investment to save the loss-making plant, but ministers concede there are currently no companies willing to make an offer.In the Commons, Reynolds acknowledged that public ownership was 'the likely option'.