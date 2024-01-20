Economy Tata Steel to shut down Port Talbot blast furnaces, putting 3,000 jobs at risk

Firm rejects union plan, leaving UK on course to become only major economy unable to make steel from scratch

The owners of Port Talbot steelworks have rejected a trade union plan designed to keep its blast furnaces running, putting nearly 3,000 jobs at risk and leaving the UK on course to become the only major economy unable to make steel from scratch.

In what one union said would be a “crushing blow” to workers and UK steelmaking, Port Talbot’s parent company, the Indian-owned Tata Steel, told workers’ representatives that it could no longer afford to continue production at the loss-making plant in south Wales while it completed a four-year transition plan to greener production.

The company, which is getting £500m from the government to help with that plan, broke the news during a summit at the five-star St James’ Court hotel in London, which is owned by the Tata Group.

The shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, lashed out at the government for providing Tata with funds to pay for its green transition plans without securing a guarantee on jobs.

He said the government’s strategy was “£500m for 3,000 job losses”.

Under the Tata plan, which is expected to be announced formally on Friday, Port Talbot’s blast furnaces will shut down while the company builds electric arc furnaces, which make steel from recycled scrap, a greener and cheaper process.

The Guardian understands that about 200 jobs could be saved under a proposal to keep some of the site’s mills open, to roll steel slab. But the decision is a huge blow for a town where the local economy is so heavily dependent on a single factory.

The Community and GMB unions had put forward a staggered transition plan designed to provide immediate protection for workers.

Under their proposals, the blast furnaces would have remained open during the transition, with at least one continuing to operate until 2032.

But at a meeting in London on Thursday, Tata Steel is understood to have told union representatives that the proposal was unaffordable given Port Talbot’s losses, estimated at £1m a day.

The UK’s only other blast furnaces, at Scunthorpe, are also slated for shutdown during a similar, potentially lengthy transition process to electric arc furnaces.

That would leave the UK as be the only G20 country that cannot make steel from raw materials.

Stephen Kinnock, the Labour MP whose Aberavon constituency includes Port Talbot, called on the government to “rethink their approach” and adopt union proposals for a staggered transition to electric arc furnaces, with jobs protected in the meantime.

That plan had “fallen on deaf ears” during talks, according to Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, a GMB national officer.

“Large-scale job losses would be a crushing blow to Port Talbot and UK manufacturing in general,” she said.

Shutting down Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces would mark the latest grim milestone in a decades-long decline that has seen production fall from 25m tonnes in 1971 to 6m tonnes, while employment in the sector has slumped from 250,000 to just under 34,000.

The industry trade body, UK Steel, said earlier this year that 2024 was a “crossroads” for the British steel industry, at which it could either enjoy a renaissance or continue in managed decline.


Once up and running, new electric arc furnaces will be capable of replicating some of the higher quality grades produced by blast furnaces, typically for use in the automotive industry and industrial processes such as food and drinks canning.

But making higher grades of steel that way is more difficult, meaning the UK could also lose out on the ability to make some products, relying instead on imports.

A government spokesperson said: “We are determined to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector, which is why we have committed £500m of UK government support that will transform the site and protect thousands of jobs – both in Port Talbot and throughout the supply chain.

“Engagement with trade unions is rightly a company-led process. There is a broad range of support for staff affected, including a dedicated transition board backed by £80m funding from UK government and £20m from Tata Steel.

“Chaired by the Welsh secretary with ministerial representation from the Welsh government, the board will support both affected employees and the local economy.”

https://www.theguardian.com/busines...-port-talbot-blast-furnaces-3000-jobs-at-risk
 
Yet more Conservative failure.

Starmer has promised to invest in the British steel industry, so just a few more months to go. The Tory days of whittling down our nation are coming to an end.
 
Hopefully the Conservative party never get back into power but as someone who lives in a country that has had devolved Labour leadership for over 25 years, don't get your hopes up about what's going to replace them.
 
Port Talbot Steelworks was shut down (and dismantled), leaving Scunthorpe as the UK's only steel plant.

UK takes control of British Steel under emergency powers

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says nationalisation is "likely" next step as Parliament rushes law through.
The UK government is taking control of Chinese-owned British Steel after emergency legislation was rushed through Parliament in a single day.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

told MPs the government's likely next step would be to nationalise the Scunthorpe plant, which employs 2,700 people.

But he said he was forced to seek emergency powers to prevent owners Jingye shutting down its two blast furnaces, which would have ended primary steel production in the UK.

MPs and peers were called back from their Easter holidays to debate the legislation in an extremely rare Saturday sitting of both houses of Parliament. It has now received Royal Assent after being passed by the Commons and Lords.

Sir Keir Starmer met steelworkers at a village hall near the Scunthorpe plant.

The BBC understands UK government officials are at the Scunthorpe site ready to take control of operations.

After the legislation was given royal assent, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Today, my government has stepped in to save British steel. We are acting to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, and all options are on the table to secure the future of the industry."

He said steel made in Britain "will be the backbone as we get Britain building once more," adding: "Our industry is the pride of our history – and I want it to be our future, too."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that police were called to the steel works this morning after a suspected breach of the peace.

Jingye officials have been on-site regularly in recent days, and it's thought that relations between them and the workers have become increasingly tense.

Sources told BBC News that when Jingye executives arrived at the plant this morning, the automatic number plate recognition scanners didn't allow them through the site barriers.

The new law hands Reynolds sweeping powers to control management and workers at the plant to ensure production continues, including entering it by force, if necessary, to secure assets.

But Jingye will retain ownership of it for now.

The government remains hopeful it can secure private investment to save the loss-making plant, but ministers concede there are currently no companies willing to make an offer.

In the Commons, Reynolds acknowledged that public ownership was 'the likely option'.

UK will set ‘high trust bar’ for future Chinese investment after British Steel rescue, minister says​


BY PAN PYLAS
Updated 10:41 AM BRT, April 13, 2025
LONDON (AP) — Chinese companies will have to clear a “high trust bar” when investing in key sectors in the U.K., the country’s business secretary said Sunday, a day after he took effective control of Britain’s last remaining factory that makes steel from scratch from its Chinese owners.

Jonathan Reynolds said Jingye Group, which has owned British Steel since 2020, had not been negotiating “in good faith” with the government in recent months over the future of the heavily loss-making steel works in Scunthorpe in the north of England.

Reynolds said it had become clear on Thursday that Jingye would not accept any financial offer from the government and that it was the company’s intention to close the blast furnaces “come what may,” while keeping the more profitable steel mill operations and supplying them from China.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, he declined to accuse the company of deliberately sabotaging the business at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party, but did accept that there is now a “high trust bar” to bringing Chinese investment into the U.K.

“I personally wouldn’t bring a Chinese company into our steel sector,” he said. “I think steel is a very sensitive area.”

- Steel Silva is a douche. But a very funny one!

Prime Minister Keir Starmer summoned lawmakers back to Parliament on Saturday to back a bill primarily aimed at blocking Jingye from closing the two blast furnaces. The bill, which is now law, gives Reynolds the power to direct British Steel’s board and workforce, ensure its 3,000 workers get paid and order the raw materials necessary to keep the blast furnaces running.

The British government had been under pressure to act after Jingye’s recent decision to cancel orders for the iron pellets used in the blast furnaces. Without them and other raw materials, such as coking coal, the furnaces would likely have to shut for good, potentially within days, as they are extremely difficult and expensive to restart once cooled.

That would mean the U.K., which in the late 19th century was the world’s steelmaking powerhouse, would be the only country in the Group of Seven industrial nations without the capacity to make its own steel from scratch rather than from recycled material, which use greener electric arc furnaces rather than blast furnaces.

The repercussions would be huge for industries like construction, defense and rail and make the country dependent on foreign sources for so-called virgin steel, a vulnerability that lawmakers from all political parties balked at.

In a separate interview with the BBC, Reynolds declined to give a full guarantee that British Steel will be able to secure enough raw materials in time to keep the blast furnaces going.

He said he would not “make my situation or the nation’s situation more difficult” by commenting on specific commercial details.

“If we hadn’t acted, the blast furnaces were gone, steel production in the U.K., primary steel producing, would have gone,” he said. “So we’ve given ourselves the opportunity, we are in control of the site, my officials are on site right now to give us a chance to do that.”

https://apnews.com/article/britain-steel-china-dd49f0ea0cf91cc8b479cc3ad17f39c1
 
Although as "Deleted Member" said above (whoever that is lol) the days of the Tories whittling down our industries will come to end with Starmer.

I'm not a huge Starmer fan at all, but he has protected British Steel at long last - or at least made a start by taking it out of the hands of the Chinese.

That wouldn't have happened under the Tories.

A long way to go, but it's moving in the right direction.

I found this rich though:

The Conservatives have criticised the government for not stepping in sooner to save the plant and protect jobs.

LMAO!
 
Farms are getting ready to shut tf down here. Corn and soybeans here.
 
As long as this is the case, our industries are fucked:

And it is the direct result of current Labour policy (and yes the previous government was responsible too).
 
They need to tackle it.

It's imperative.

We shouldn't be so reliant on the price of natural gas, but I expect the government to act on that too - or get voted out.
 
