Elections Tariffs on foreign movies and Xbox raising their prices

Goes for movies made abroad too. A big chunk of this forum just got hit. If they ban porn and cheetos it's all over.

edit: oh wait does that hit foreign porn?


www.bbc.com

Trump tariffs: US president says foreign movies to be hit with 100% levies

The president blamed foreign-made movies for the American film industry's "very fast death".
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

US President Donald Trump says he will hit movies made in foreign countries with 100% tariffs, as he ramps up trade disputes with nations around the world.

Trump said he was authorising the US Department of Commerce and Trade Representative to start the process to impose the levy because America's movie industry was dying "a very fast death".

He blamed a "concerted effort" by other countries that offer incentives to attract filmmakers and studios, which he described as a "National Security threat".

His remarks could spell a "knock-out blow" to the industry, one union warned, where filmmakers have for years left Hollywood for destinations like the UK and Canada in search of lower costs.

www.bbc.com

Xbox prices hiked worldwide amid tariff uncertainty

The company has pointed to increasing game development costs and "market conditions".
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Microsoft has significantly raised prices for its Xbox console, citing increasing development costs and what it called "market conditions".

The increases vary from country to country, with Xbox Series S consoles going up by £50 to £299.99 in the UK.

The US has seen even steeper price rises, with the Series X increasing in price by between $100 (£75) and $130, depending on the model.

It comes as US tariffs - which experts predict will increase prices for consumers - stir global economic uncertainty. However, Microsoft has not explicitly said tariffs were behind the increase.
 
PBAC said:
you should be deported for that confession. It implies you would steal a car.
I don't know about you, but if stealing cars were as easy as stealing porn I'd have a warehouse full of vehicles.
 
I don't know about everything else, but tariffs may be a reason for videogames price rises, but they're not the only reason.

Gaming is big business, more cinematic than ever, has massive teams working on games for years and can be argued that the price of games haven't matched developer costs for a while. I think an interview with the Dead Space visionary explained that.

I'm also wondering about the price and availability of minerals for hardware.
 
lsa said:
are you saying you have a warehouse full of stolen porn?
nobody-has-a-clue-jeremy.gif
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
I don't know about everything else, but tariffs may be a reason for videogames price rises, but they're not the only reason.

Gaming is big business, more cinematic than ever, has massive teams working on games for years and can be argued that the price of games haven't matched developer costs for a while. I think an interview with the Dead Space visionary explained that.

I'm also wondering about the price and availability of minerals for hardware.
They just raised them to $70 a year or two ago and are raising them again.
 
People hate to agree with it but AAA pricing has barely moved in decades. I’ll still buy games on Steam for sale at $15 and then never play them…
 
Trump can't stand not being the best at something. Now he's raising the prices of movie production because they want to film in a different location? Gtfo with that nonsense. Maybe he should put that energy towards improving internet speeds per dollar like other countries or having the best roads or something. Maybe Hollywood is dying because of shit movies.
 
Neph said:
People hate to agree with it but AAA pricing has barely moved in decades. I’ll still buy games on Steam for sale at $15 and then never play them…
Right now there's a balance between selling a ton of volume at lower prices or sell to a smaller pool for more. Games like GTA have some argument to charge more because of their longevity and quality but who the hell wants to buy the same sports game every year for $100 with negligible or sometime even downgraded gameplay differences? I'm pretty picky with my games so in some scenarios I might be willing to pay more but it's gotta be a damn good game. Every game better be Red Dead Redemption 2 at $80+.
 
I don't play new games but it doesn't sound any worse than it ever was based on the numbers I'mhearing. In 1990 the average NES game was $40 which is over $100 adjusted for inflation.

The jaguar was $259 in 93, or $580 adjusted. And the freaking 3DO was $700, or $1567 today.
 
Neph said:
People hate to agree with it but AAA pricing has barely moved in decades. I’ll still buy games on Steam for sale at $15 and then never play them…
Yeah video games are cheap af these days. I remember NES games that took a half hour to finish, albeit balls hard, being $60. Now you can get games for a few bucks that you can play for hundreds of hours and still not completely finish.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
Yeah video games are cheap af these days. I remember NES games that took a half hour to finish, albeit balls hard, being $60. Now you can get games for a few bucks that you can play for hundreds of hours and still not completely finish.
I never finished Battletoads on NES despite a lot of fucking attempts
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
I don't play new games but it doesn't sound any worse than it ever was based on the numbers I'mhearing. In 1990 the average NES game was $40 which is over $100 adjusted for inflation.

The jaguar was $259 in 93, or $580 adjusted. And the freaking 3DO was $700, or $1567 today.
Yeah, games were always too expensive when I was growing up. I may get like 2 a year. I was always renting from Blockbuster.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
Yeah video games are cheap af these days. I remember NES games that took a half hour to finish, albeit balls hard, being $60. Now you can get games for a few bucks that you can play for hundreds of hours and still not completely finish.
I'm pretty sure my time was up to 90+ hours on FF6 (FF3 in America) and I still hadn't maxed out every character.
 
