Goes for movies made abroad too. A big chunk of this forum just got hit. If they ban porn and cheetos it's all over.edit: oh wait does that hit foreign porn?US President Donald Trump says he will hit movies made in foreign countries with 100% tariffs, as he ramps up trade disputes with nations around the world.Trump said he was authorising the US Department of Commerce and Trade Representative to start the process to impose the levy because America's movie industry was dying "a very fast death".He blamed a "concerted effort" by other countries that offer incentives to attract filmmakers and studios, which he described as a "National Security threat".His remarks could spell a "knock-out blow" to the industry, one union warned, where filmmakers have for years left Hollywood for destinations like the UK and Canada in search of lower costs.Microsoft has significantly raised prices for its Xbox console, citing increasing development costs and what it called "market conditions".The increases vary from country to country, with Xbox Series S consoles going up by £50 to £299.99 in the UK.The US has seen even steeper price rises, with the Series X increasing in price by between $100 (£75) and $130, depending on the model.It comes as US tariffs - which experts predict will increase prices for consumers - stir global economic uncertainty. However, Microsoft has not explicitly said tariffs were behind the increase.