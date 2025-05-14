Economy Tariffs Hitting Americans Where It Hurts: Modelo Especial Hits All Time High

Modelo Prices continue to soar year after year hitting consumers where it hurts the most. This trend continues to be problematic as Americans seek a tasty beverage now more than ever. Americans shudder in fear at the idea of tarriffs hitting them where it matters most, the beer cooler.


The price per can of Modelo:
2015 - $1.25
2016 - $1.28
2017 - $1.30
2018 - $1.33
2019 - $1.38
2020 - $1.45
2021 - $1.50
2022 - $1.58
2023 - $1.65
2024 - $1.70
2025 - $1.75

Do you think the democrats are at fault for letting all the people who work in Mexico making beer into the US so they can’t make beer anymore, or are the republicans at fault for tariffs causing unprecedented Modelo prices?
 
Time to drink some all American Coors silver bullets in cans that change colors to let you know if its cold or not.
 
Mi only drink domestic like Keystone Light an' Four Loko so evryting irie 👌🏽

Thx fi di headz up tho king appreciate yuh 🫵🏿👑
 
There's going to be a black market for Modelo's coming from Mexico
 
Modelo sucks ass anyways. Kind of crazy how popular it got over the last decade or so. Some good marketing I suppose. Dos Equis, Pacifico and Victoria are much better Mexican beers.
 
Corona said:
Modelo sucks ass anyways. Kind of crazy how popular it got over the last decade or so. Some good marketing I suppose. Dos Equis, Pacifico and Victoria are much better Mexican beers.
Beg to differ. Negra Modelo is one of the best macro-brews out there.
 
Corona said:
Modelo sucks ass anyways. Kind of crazy how popular it got over the last decade or so. Some good marketing I suppose. Dos Equis, Pacifico and Victoria are much better Mexican beers.
And they still suck. Mexico makes ass beer.
 
