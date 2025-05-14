Zebra Cheeks
Modelo Prices continue to soar year after year hitting consumers where it hurts the most. This trend continues to be problematic as Americans seek a tasty beverage now more than ever. Americans shudder in fear at the idea of tarriffs hitting them where it matters most, the beer cooler.
The price per can of Modelo:
2015 - $1.25
2016 - $1.28
2017 - $1.30
2018 - $1.33
2019 - $1.38
2020 - $1.45
2021 - $1.50
2022 - $1.58
2023 - $1.65
2024 - $1.70
2025 - $1.75
Do you think the democrats are at fault for letting all the people who work in Mexico making beer into the US so they can’t make beer anymore, or are the republicans at fault for tariffs causing unprecedented Modelo prices?
