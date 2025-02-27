Brampton_Boy
New Tariffs announced: https://ca.yahoo.com/finance/news/trump-plans-tariffs-mexico-canada-141201031.html
Trump is really doing the stock market dirty. If this follows through, the manufacturing sector is going to get crushed.
Doubling the tariff on China is expected to shave *dollars* off of the average S&P500 average earnings per share.
