Trump is really doing the stock market dirty. If this follows through, the manufacturing sector is going to get crushed.



As he helps fight DEI, Musk's SpaceX has a huge contract to send 1st woman, person of color to the moon As Elon Musk helps the Trump administration eliminate DEI, his SpaceX currently has a NASA contract to help land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

Large Pension funds are selling their Tesla stock.A lot of people like to call Leon smart because he is rich but off course they dont understand how leveraged he is with his Tesla stock. If he gets margin called, when it sinks below a certain price he will be proper fucked. What will probably happen is Leon will get a big government contract to soften his share price tanking. We paid Leon billons to have a woman on the moon by 2024, but I guess Leon is like all the other government workers and just cashing checks and looking at porn all day on my dime.I have sold a ton of my stocks. I am sitting on a ton of cash. I will wait out this dumb tariff war, and then jump back in the market and profit. For a guy who ran on cost of goods are too damn high, President Blood Thinners is making it even worse.I only hold dividend stocks and about 20% of my portfolio is in an ETF that shorts the market, which has been doing nicely.