Economy Tariffs for one, Tariffs for all! (doubled tariffs on China)

I absolutely love the mirror tariffs as should our workers.
 
"Trump indicated Wednesday that European countries would also face a 25% tariff as part of his reciprocal tariffs. He also wants separate tariffs on autos, computer chips and pharmaceutical drugs that would be levied in addition to the reciprocal tariffs."

So Trump is not only trying to kick millions off of government programs that help people pay for their medication they can't afford, he also wants to make those medications even more expensive.

giphy.gif
 
Brampton_Boy said:
New Tariffs announced: https://ca.yahoo.com/finance/news/trump-plans-tariffs-mexico-canada-141201031.html

Trump is really doing the stock market dirty. If this follows through, the manufacturing sector is going to get crushed.

Doubling the tariff on China is expected to shave *dollars* off of the average S&P500 average earnings per share.
Large Pension funds are selling their Tesla stock.
A lot of people like to call Leon smart because he is rich but off course they dont understand how leveraged he is with his Tesla stock. If he gets margin called, when it sinks below a certain price he will be proper fucked. What will probably happen is Leon will get a big government contract to soften his share price tanking. We paid Leon billons to have a woman on the moon by 2024, but I guess Leon is like all the other government workers and just cashing checks and looking at porn all day on my dime.
abcnews.go.com

As he helps fight DEI, Musk's SpaceX has a huge contract to send 1st woman, person of color to the moon

As Elon Musk helps the Trump administration eliminate DEI, his SpaceX currently has a NASA contract to help land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

I have sold a ton of my stocks. I am sitting on a ton of cash. I will wait out this dumb tariff war, and then jump back in the market and profit. For a guy who ran on cost of goods are too damn high, President Blood Thinners is making it even worse.
I only hold dividend stocks and about 20% of my portfolio is in an ETF that shorts the market, which has been doing nicely.
 
jefferz said:
He keeps announcing Tariffs but not following through on it. I mean he has a long history of saying shit and not doing it, like lowering egg prices. He fucks the stock market regularly, i bet the seniors who voted for him, are happy paying more for medicine and watching their retirement funds evaporate.
I find it funny that people think a dude that bankrupted not 1 but 2 casinos is some kind of financial genius.
I am glad Trump gets his blood thinners for free, because even he would not be able to afford them after he gets done fucking the economy. It is going so bad, GOP elected officials are starting too duck their town halls.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Why would the manufacturing sector be crushed?
Because shit isn't made in a single factory anymore, you are disrupting a crapload of logistical chains without even making clear what the trade policy is going to be in the first place.
 
Rod1 said:
Because shit isn't made in a single factory anymore, you are disrupting a crapload of logistical chains without even making clear what the trade policy is going to be in the first place.
So a manufacturing sector that you say doesn’t exist will somehow be crushed?

???
 
cottagecheesefan said:
So a manufacturing sector that you say doesn’t exist will somehow be crushed?

???
Do you know any business that doesn't use computers? They now all get to eat that price increase because computers are assembled in Mexico or China primarily.

Or monitors and TVs. Guess where those are assembled...
 
