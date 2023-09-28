Elections Target to close 9 stores in NYC due to theft

I see no problem with this.

if a city or town can no longer provide protection to your business it is the owners right and responsibility to watch after their interests and customers..
 
I have this as part of my territory....the shit I have seen since Covid has been wild. I have been in and around the city my whole life and have never seen brazed organized retail theft before. I see it almost every single time I am in these areas. Even the 7-11's have locked their freezers and you need to be buzzed to grab a soda or water. The Marshalls and TJ Maxx's are next. I saw 3 black women walk in with suitcases, fill them and walk out. Another customer told the register worker and she said there is nothing they can do. The Rite Aid where I used to grab a snack and a drink on Flatbush Ave closed last month due to theft, and also getting robbed at gun point. Shit is off the hook. These neighborhoods will have nowhere to shop and nowhere to work.
 
As someone that lives around that area. Good! Fuck thieves. Let them feel the consequences of their actions.
 
Barney Bellomo should be firing up the old protection racket with the genovese family. If the cops won't do anything, having some mafia associates "discourage" looters visibly would go a long way
 
I don't know how viable this would be - but rather than spending money on security guards who are basically neutered from doing anything anyways, why not invest in a store front that has doors/windows that are made out of some kind of bulletproof glass/plexiglass?

That way, when the group of thieves show up and start filling their suitcases with stolen items, any clerk or something could push a button that automatically locks the doors and the thieves inside? I know some small businesses have this, like jewelry stores, etc., but I don't understand why a big corp like Target or Walmart couldn't invest in the same measures.

The only downside I guess would be that in a big store, the regular customers would be trapped in with the thieves until the police arrived. But once word got around that you might not be able to get out, the thieves would probably move on to other low hanging fruit targets.
 
It’s target they need to burn it to the ground if the theft is gonna be justified.
 
Fire code regulations I assume
 
Meh. This is allowed by local govt AND the retail chains. Retail is near dead in future due to online ordering, young people not frequenting these stores as much as old people, boomers and gen x and corps will only "accept" losses for short term. Retail will have tech very shortly that will curtail this if not outright prevent. Soon you wont be able to leave store without paying.
 
Even the liberals who have somehow taken over our public broadcasting can't ignore it, anymore. Mike Colameco runs a food show that broadcasts on the Create channel. This channel is run by public television. Sometimes he does these really short vids they show between shows where he teaches you a recipe, or gives you a rundown of the latest news in food culture.
His most recent piece I caught he mentioned that he goes to a Trader Joe's somewhere in Massachussetts, the largest in the country, you have to take an elevator to get down to it, because it's the entire basement floor of a massive apartment complex, and there were uniformed security guards that waved you in, checked you out. Said they didn't exist before. He mentioned that Whole Foods in San Francisco and even Dollar Tree, which he went out of his way to point out isn't a high-priced merchant, were closing because the corporations cited declines of 30%-40% in profits due chiefly to shoplifting. He mentioned foods getting locked up, as has been highlighted in another thread, and similar closings in the New York area.

I attribute all of this to #BLM, and the entire philosophy of policing associated with that movement. The corporations risk too much blowback by simply policing their stores. There are people out there who want to believe in fairy tales that have willfully embraced this hairbrained conviction that any response involving confrontation is undesirable because it potentially leads to violence (or incarceration) that usually is disproportionately suffered by minorities. I'm not inventing this association out of some spiteful prejudice. From information corporations have shared with the public, in addition to crime statistics where transparent, we know shoplifting is usually said to be ~4x-6x as likely to be committed by blacks, for example. I've cited a few of these in past posts.

And so the cycle begins. We go soft on crime. Crime spirals out of control. Cities gain monikers like "Gotham" due to the criminal epidemic such as the one that gripped New York City in the 80's. It gets so bad that eventually even those who favored these policies, misled by their partisan sympathies, say "enough is enough", and you see a Rudy Giuliani rise with a tough-on-crime approach. The gloves come off. It works. Things get better. People forget. Then the cycle starts all over again.
 
The Home Depot in Portland I went to a few months ago did something like this. They basically had it so you couldn't get a cart out of the store without getting buzzed out. They also had armed security roaming the aisles. It felt like some post apocalyptic movie.
 
