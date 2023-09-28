Even the liberals who have somehow taken over our public broadcasting can't ignore it, anymore. Mike Colameco runs a food show that broadcasts on the Create channel. This channel is run by public television. Sometimes he does these really short vids they show between shows where he teaches you a recipe, or gives you a rundown of the latest news in food culture.His most recent piece I caught he mentioned that he goes to a Trader Joe's somewhere in Massachussetts, the largest in the country, you have to take an elevator to get down to it, because it's the entire basement floor of a massive apartment complex, and there were uniformed security guards that waved you in, checked you out. Said they didn't exist before. He mentioned that Whole Foods in San Francisco and even Dollar Tree, which he went out of his way to point out isn't a high-priced merchant, were closing because the corporations cited declines of 30%-40% in profits due chiefly to shoplifting. He mentioned foods getting locked up, as has been highlighted in another thread, and similar closings in the New York area.I attribute all of this to #BLM, and the entire philosophy of policing associated with that movement. The corporations risk too much blowback by simply policing their stores. There are people out there who want to believe in fairy tales that have willfully embraced this hairbrained conviction that any response involving confrontation is undesirable because it potentially leads to violence (or incarceration) that usually is disproportionately suffered by minorities. I'm not inventing this association out of some spiteful prejudice. From information corporations have shared with the public, in addition to crime statistics where transparent, we know shoplifting is usually said to be ~4x-6x as likely to be committed by blacks, for example. I've cited a few of these in past posts.And so the cycle begins. We go soft on crime. Crime spirals out of control. Cities gain monikers like "Gotham" due to the criminal epidemic such as the one that gripped New York City in the 80's. It gets so bad that eventually even those who favored these policies, misled by their partisan sympathies, say "enough is enough", and you see a Rudy Giuliani rise with a tough-on-crime approach. The gloves come off. It works. Things get better. People forget. Then the cycle starts all over again.