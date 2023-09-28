9 stores. That's a lot of jobs lost
Having no brains is an advantage.These thieves have NO FEAR. no brains either, but NO FEAR:
I have this as part of my territory....the shit I have seen since Covid has been wild. I have been in and around the city my whole life and have never seen brazed organized retail theft before. I see it almost every single time I am in these areas. Even the 7-11's have locked their freezers and you need to be buzzed to grab a soda or water. The Marshalls and TJ Maxx's are next. I saw 3 black women walk in with suitcases, fill them and walk out. Another customer told the register worker and she said there is nothing they can do. The Rite Aid where I used to grab a snack and a drink on Flatbush Ave closed last month due to theft, and also getting robbed at gun point. Shit is off the hook. These neighborhoods will have nowhere to shop and nowhere to work.
As someone that lives around that area. Good! Fuck thieves. Let them feel the consequences of their actions.

It's all the people who are now out of a job feeling the consequences though. Thugs will just go do their thing somewhere else.
I don't know how viable this would be - but rather than spending money on security guards who are basically neutered from doing anything anyways, why not invest in a store front that has doors/windows that are made out of some kind of bulletproof glass/plexiglass?
That way, when the group of thieves show up and start filling their suitcases with stolen items, any clerk or something could push a button that automatically locks the doors and the thieves inside? I know some small businesses have this, like jewelry stores, etc., but I don't understand why a big corp like Target or Walmart couldn't invest in the same measures.
The only downside I guess would be that in a big store, the regular customers would be trapped in with the thieves until the police arrived. But once word got around that you might not be able to get out, the thieves would probably move on to other low hanging fruit targets.
