GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,336
- Reaction score
- 45,697
I saw in the other thread about Fincher directing Tarantino's script and someone made the claim Fincher is a better director than Tarantino and people actually liked that post. What the H!
Tarantino
1. Reservoir Dogs
2. Pulp Fiction
3. Jackie Brown
4. Kill Bill
5. Death Proof
6. Inglorious Basterds
7. Django Unchained
8. The Hateful 8
9. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Fincher
1. Alien III
2. Se7en
3. The Game
4. Fight Club
5. Zodiac
6. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
7. The Social Network
8. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
9. Gone Girl
10. Panic Room
11. Mank
12. The Killer
Tarantino has made 9 films
Fincher has made 12 films
Even with Fincher making 3 more films I would still take Tarantino over him. I think Pulp Fiction & Kill Bill alone is better than everything Fincher has done. I think Finchers best work is 7, Fight Club & Gone Girl and I have 0 desire to rewatch any of them.
