Tarantino hates these actors

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,811
Reaction score
34,529
I judge people by their actions, not their words.

So even if Tarantino says he doesn't hate these actors, I know he does. Because he cast them once and then never again. And this is a guy that LOVES using the same actors over and over.

Jon Travolta
Pam Grier
Robert Forster
Robert Deniro
Michael Fassbender
Jamie Foxx
Jennifer Jason Leigh
 
It could be they all hate Quentin Tarantino and aren't returning his calls tbf
 
You could probably add George Clooney, Salma Hayek, and Juliette Lewis to that list as well since he worked with them in from dusk till dawn. Cheech Marin too.
 
Zer said:
It could be they all hate Quentin Tarantino and aren't returning his calls tbf
Click to expand...
Actually I think that's the case with Uma Thurman. She got injured while filming a driving scene in Kill Bill and she blamed Quentin for it. She finished the movie but I think there's still some hard feelings there.
 
I only k own he had a falling out with Spike Lee and Uma.. rest I do t think he hates at all.


I known he hates Spike Lee as they almost threw down in late 90s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,286
Messages
55,070,222
Members
174,587
Latest member
USMC19

Share this page

Back
Top