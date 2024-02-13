Tarantino hates these actors

Fedorgasm
I judge people by their actions, not their words.
So even if Tarantino says he doesn't hate these actors, I know he does. Because he cast them once and then never again. And this is a guy that LOVES using the same actors over and over.
Jon Travolta
Pam Grier
Robert Forster
Robert Deniro
Michael Fassbender
Jamie Foxx
Jennifer Jason Leigh
