Media Tank vs Roach does 262k PPV buys + 21Mil gate

If anything, this shows how the word "Star" is thrown around too lightly lately.

No, I am not saying these are bad numbers and Tank is definitely one of the biggest draws, (possibly the biggest behind Canelo, Fury, and Joshua as far as PPV numbers go, worldwide)

It's not apples to apples, but back in 2013 when Mayweather vs Guerrero did 800k and change buys, it was considered a bad number. Again, not apples to apples. But if Floyd had turned out a number under 500k it would have been a disaster.

Still, not bad.
 
Fuck the PPV.

You don't need PPV when you made a +10 millions dollars at the gates, let alone 20 millions. Very profitable.

Lamont is not very famous that didn't help despite him being very good, a fight against Haney or a rematch with Garcia would certainly do more than 700K/1M PPV.
 
The rematch between the two should certainly generate more buys, although a good chunk of those buys would be coming from fans happily salivating their chances at seeing Tank fall from grace
 
May did 300k ppvs until he faced Oscar.
After Pacquiao, he did 450k against Berto.
 
