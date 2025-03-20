If anything, this shows how the word "Star" is thrown around too lightly lately.
No, I am not saying these are bad numbers and Tank is definitely one of the biggest draws, (possibly the biggest behind Canelo, Fury, and Joshua as far as PPV numbers go, worldwide)
It's not apples to apples, but back in 2013 when Mayweather vs Guerrero did 800k and change buys, it was considered a bad number. Again, not apples to apples. But if Floyd had turned out a number under 500k it would have been a disaster.
Still, not bad.