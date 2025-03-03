100%. He doesn't want it but was just publicly pressured into taking it lol.Damn, Tank was shamed into taking the immediate rematch LOL
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.Seems like this is likely to happen.
There's also the matter of his corner using the towel mid round. If I'm not mistaken, that should have an immediate disqualification
The whole thing was really bizarre. The ref made the correct call initially only to cancel it after he'd already started counting. Then Tank received outside assistance from his corner during the fight and didn't get penalized for that, either. Hmm. I'm glad that Team Roach decided to file an appeal. They have a real case to get it overturned to the decision win he should've had in the first place.