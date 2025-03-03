  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored Tank vs Roach 2

Roach came well prepared, and Tank was a former sparring partner. Plus adding to that 12 rounds, they know each others a lot better. They've got unfinished business, but who will end up on top ?

We will see.
 
First fight was good, the rematch will almost certainly be better. Tank will have to be more aggressive. On the other hand, if he can't there's a good chance he loses again.
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
Seems like this is likely to happen.

There's also the matter of his corner using the towel mid round. If I'm not mistaken, that should have an immediate disqualification
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.
The whole thing was really bizarre. The ref made the correct call initially only to cancel it after he'd already started counting. Then Tank received outside assistance from his corner during the fight and didn't get penalized for that, either. Hmm. I'm glad that Team Roach decided to file an appeal. They have a real case to get it overturned to the decision win he should've had in the first place.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
this has to be one of the very few cases in history where it's blatantly obvious that the result needs to be changed. what argument could possibly be made against it? the fucker took a knee and a timeout, he should be down 2 points, not just one. either way the scorecards would have to reflect it and roach gets a unanimous decision.
 
