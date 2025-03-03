Rumored Tank vs Roach 2 - PBC PPV June 21st

Roach came well prepared, and Tank was a former sparring partner. Plus adding to that 12 rounds, they know each others a lot better. They've got unfinished business, but who will end up on top ?

We will see.
 
First fight was good, the rematch will almost certainly be better. Tank will have to be more aggressive. On the other hand, if he can't there's a good chance he loses again.
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
Seems like this is likely to happen.

There's also the matter of his corner using the towel mid round. If I'm not mistaken, that should have an immediate disqualification
Click to expand...
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.
Click to expand...
The whole thing was really bizarre. The ref made the correct call initially only to cancel it after he'd already started counting. Then Tank received outside assistance from his corner during the fight and didn't get penalized for that, either. Hmm. I'm glad that Team Roach decided to file an appeal. They have a real case to get it overturned to the decision win he should've had in the first place.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
MMALOPEZ said:
Click to expand...

this has to be one of the very few cases in history where it's blatantly obvious that the result needs to be changed. what argument could possibly be made against it? the fucker took a knee and a timeout, he should be down 2 points, not just one. either way the scorecards would have to reflect it and roach gets a unanimous decision.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Click to expand...

Seems like this is likely to happen.

There's also the matter of his corner using the towel mid round. If I'm not mistaken, that should have an immediate disqualification
borntoloseNOT said:
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.
Click to expand...
Correct. We've always seen a fighter turn and walk from the ref or opponent and be ruled a TKO
 
randomg1t said:
this has to be one of the very few cases in history where it's blatantly obvious that the result needs to be changed. what argument could possibly be made against it? the fucker took a knee and a timeout, he should be down 2 points, not just one. either way the scorecards would have to reflect it and roach gets a unanimous decision.
Click to expand...
Tank's team can argue that if the knockdown were officially called in the ring it would have changed their tactics and it would have been a different fight all together. Steve Willis really screwed this one up...what a mess.
 
Last edited:
moosaev said:
Tank's team can argue that if the knockdown were officially called in the ring it would have changed their tactics and it would have been a different fight all together. Steve Willis really screwed this one up...what a mess.
Click to expand...
yeah but that's a BS excuse. "we only got a draw but if we knew we were losing we would've won"
 
randomg1t said:
yeah but that's a BS excuse. "we only got a draw but if we knew we were losing we would've won"
Click to expand...
Yeah it sounds lame, but you can't prejudge boxing outcomes, if the knockdown were officially called, it would've been a different fight. Maybe Roach wins that fight anyway, but it still didn't happen so we'll never know.
 
moosaev said:
Tank's team can argue that if the knockdown were officially called in the ring it would have changed their tactics and it would have been a different fight all together. Steve Willis really screwed this one up...what a mess.
Click to expand...
But what about the towel from the corner, that is straight up illegal and the towel covered his mouth which you could argue is dangerous because they could of been giving tank something to make him more alert or something. Its the reason its considered illegal and I am surprised its not the main controversy people are talking about. Also, the excuse the commission gave about the busted replay is the main reason I still care about this outcome. What a bunch of fucking stupid idiots to think they should release a statement like they did instead of saying nothing.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Roy did say that Roach was a different proposition for Tank before the first fight. He then explained why.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Media PBC x Top Rank to work more together
2
Replies
20
Views
379
MMALOPEZ
M
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Tank vs. Roach 3/1 8PM ET (Prime)
19 20 21
Replies
411
Views
7K
Dr Fong
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,046
Messages
57,138,029
Members
175,552
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top