100%. He doesn't want it but was just publicly pressured into taking it lol.Damn, Tank was shamed into taking the immediate rematch LOL
also When a fighter gets KD and the ref starts to count and the fighter gets up and walks the other direction instead of coming to them, Ive literally seen a damn TKO ruled right then and there. I can’t produce an example, I just know I’ve seen it before. This is the weirdest shit on all levels I’ve ever seen, and sooooo hope the call gets overuled a Knockdown. Sorry Tank, you lost.Seems like this is likely to happen.
There's also the matter of his corner using the towel mid round. If I'm not mistaken, that should have an immediate disqualification
The whole thing was really bizarre. The ref made the correct call initially only to cancel it after he'd already started counting. Then Tank received outside assistance from his corner during the fight and didn't get penalized for that, either. Hmm. I'm glad that Team Roach decided to file an appeal. They have a real case to get it overturned to the decision win he should've had in the first place.
Correct. We've always seen a fighter turn and walk from the ref or opponent and be ruled a TKO
Tank's team can argue that if the knockdown were officially called in the ring it would have changed their tactics and it would have been a different fight all together. Steve Willis really screwed this one up...what a mess.this has to be one of the very few cases in history where it's blatantly obvious that the result needs to be changed. what argument could possibly be made against it? the fucker took a knee and a timeout, he should be down 2 points, not just one. either way the scorecards would have to reflect it and roach gets a unanimous decision.
yeah but that's a BS excuse. "we only got a draw but if we knew we were losing we would've won"Tank's team can argue that if the knockdown were officially called in the ring it would have changed their tactics and it would have been a different fight all together. Steve Willis really screwed this one up...what a mess.
Yeah it sounds lame, but you can't prejudge boxing outcomes, if the knockdown were officially called, it would've been a different fight. Maybe Roach wins that fight anyway, but it still didn't happen so we'll never know.yeah but that's a BS excuse. "we only got a draw but if we knew we were losing we would've won"
But what about the towel from the corner, that is straight up illegal and the towel covered his mouth which you could argue is dangerous because they could of been giving tank something to make him more alert or something. Its the reason its considered illegal and I am surprised its not the main controversy people are talking about. Also, the excuse the commission gave about the busted replay is the main reason I still care about this outcome. What a bunch of fucking stupid idiots to think they should release a statement like they did instead of saying nothing.