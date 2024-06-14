  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Tank vs Lomachenko Nov.24th

Tank will continue to avoid the top fighters until they have aged like Loma. It is a shame, because I think Stevenson would beat him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
After the fight he didnt say shit about fighting Loma
 
Loma will avoid this match like the plague. His aura's long gone since the Lopez fight. Tank will put him in a bodybag.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,628
Messages
55,772,203
Members
174,925
Latest member
MaiCokurtz_

Share this page

Back
Top