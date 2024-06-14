News Tank vs Lomachenko Not happening after Loma was “not motivated to fight again in 2024”

Tank will continue to avoid the top fighters until they have aged like Loma. It is a shame, because I think Stevenson would beat him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
After the fight he didnt say shit about fighting Loma
 
Loma will avoid this match like the plague. His aura's long gone since the Lopez fight. Tank will put him in a bodybag.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,152
Messages
55,885,578
Members
174,973
Latest member
Gaelic_Bard

Share this page

Back
Top