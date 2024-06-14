News Tank vs Lomachenko Not happening after Loma decided not to fight again in 2024

Tank will continue to avoid the top fighters until they have aged like Loma. It is a shame, because I think Stevenson would beat him.
 
After the fight he didnt say shit about fighting Loma
 
Loma will avoid this match like the plague. His aura's long gone since the Lopez fight. Tank will put him in a bodybag.
 
