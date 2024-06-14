Rumored Tank vs Lomachenko 2025 PPV’

I think Loma tools Tank. I'd rather see Davis vs Isaac Cruz 2 since I think Cruz won the first fight
 
Tank will continue to avoid the top fighters until they have aged like Loma. It is a shame, because I think Stevenson would beat him.
 
After the fight he didnt say shit about fighting Loma
 
Loma will avoid this match like the plague. His aura's long gone since the Lopez fight. Tank will put him in a bodybag.
 
