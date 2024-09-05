  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Tank vs Lamont Roach March 1st PBC PPV PRIME

Rayo>Roach. Cruz looked lost vs Rayo. Have him fight someone else (this wasn't the first tall guy he struggled with) and get a W before another shot at Rayo.
 
Roflmao 130lbs again goddamn this is some tongue in cheek shit from Davis and camp
 
While there were discussions of WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis returning to the ring to headline a Premier Boxing Champions Prime Video pay-per-view event on Nov. 2 that date was ruled out as time is short, so PBC’s attention turned to Nov. 23 or Dec. 14.

But another possibility has emerged — Dec.21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., for a regional turf battle against free agent WBA junior lightweight titlist Lamont Roach, who would move up in weight, sources with knowledge of the scenario told Fight Freaks Unite.

IBF lightweight titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko was the preferred fall opponent for a unification fight with Davis, and PBC and Top Rank were nearing a deal. But then the Top Ran-promoted Lomachenko elected to take off the rest of the year, leaving Davis to find a new opponent.

There was some conversation about a rematch with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, but then he lost the WBA junior welterweight title to Jose Valenzuela in an upset on Aug. 3. Valenzuela then became a possibility but, according to the sources, there has not been much interest in that fight.


danrafael.substack.com

Notebook: 'Tank' Davis return could come against regional rival Roach

'Boots' and 'Bam' to defend on same card Nov. 9; Murtazaliev-Tszyu PBC on Prime Video undercard update; Quick hits; Show and tell
danrafael.substack.com danrafael.substack.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Davis vs. Martin 6/15 8PM ET (PBC on Prime PPV)
20 21 22
Replies
439
Views
11K
BennyST
BennyST

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,316
Messages
56,513,542
Members
175,260
Latest member
Erock9973

Share this page

Back
Top