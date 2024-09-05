Lol! He is just repeating what Boog already said a long time ago … that a DMV show with this 2 would be big in the areaRick Glaser lol
It's not looking likely. It sounds like Tank was looking to have Roach or Rayo fight out of their current weight classes. Not surprising.It would be big! Still hope Tank fights Rayo.
It's not looking likely. It sounds like Tank was looking to have Roach or Rayo fight out of their current weight classes. Not surprising.
It's not looking likely. It sounds like Tank was looking to have Roach or Rayo fight out of their current weight classes. Not surprising.
Tank is the 135 pound champ … he is the A side … not moving up to 140 …Fuckin scumbags.