Notebook: 'Tank' Davis return could come against regional rival Roach 'Boots' and 'Bam' to defend on same card Nov. 9; Murtazaliev-Tszyu PBC on Prime Video undercard update; Quick hits; Show and tell

While there were discussions of WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis returning to the ring to headline a Premier Boxing Champions Prime Video pay-per-view event on Nov. 2 that date was ruled out as time is short, so PBC’s attention turned to Nov. 23 or Dec. 14.But another possibility has emerged — Dec.21 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., for a regional turf battle against free agent WBA junior lightweight titlist Lamont Roach, who would move up in weight, sources with knowledge of the scenario told Fight Freaks Unite.IBF lightweight titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko was the preferred fall opponent for a unification fight with Davis, and PBC and Top Rank were nearing a deal. But then the Top Ran-promoted Lomachenko elected to take off the rest of the year, leaving Davis to find a new opponent.There was some conversation about a rematch with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, but then he lost the WBA junior welterweight title to Jose Valenzuela in an upset on Aug. 3. Valenzuela then became a possibility but, according to the sources, there has not been much interest in that fight.