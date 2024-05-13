Media Tank sparring Haney...

What the fuck am I supposed to be watching? The little ass sparring video in the middle or the footage in the background? Who is the retard repeatedly shouting "I'm on your side"? What the hell is going on
 
SuwoopBangin said:
What the fuck am I supposed to be watching? The little ass sparring video in the middle or the footage in the background? Who is the retard repeatedly shouting "I'm on your side"? What the hell is going on
Click to expand...

I'm convinced a certain demographic has random words just pop into their heads and they have no ability to stop themselves from just blurting those words out, and those words seem to get stuck on repeat for whatever reason.
 
That sparring footage is old I believe. It was just combined with new footage of Tank "pulling up" on Haney recently (after he lost to Garcia conveniently).
 
This video has been circulating for years. Tank was like 20 and Haney was like 16. It doesn’t mean much.

This is my first time not watching it on mute though. It was a mistake.
 
